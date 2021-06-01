Newgen secures a patent for managing and archiving electronic messages

Read Article

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, has announced that the Indian patent office has granted a patent (No. 365407) for its invention entitled ‘Method and System for Managing and Archiving Electronic Messages’. This is for a term of 20 years commencing from May 13, 2009, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

The technology makes e-mail management more efficient by automating email storage, archival, and retrieval. The invention has built-in mechanisms to facilitate legal discovery. Additionally, it ensures business continuity and enables seamless collaboration while complying with regulatory norms.

“For years, our customers have relied on our technologies for digital transformation initiatives. This patent underlines our focus and ability to deliver state of the art products and solutions, and further strengthens our content services platform. This invention will primarily help businesses that deal with large volumes of emails,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]