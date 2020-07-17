Nexstgo joins handswith Ingram Micro to augment its distribution footprint in India

Read Article

Leading US-based smart technology firm Nexstgo has associated with Ingram Micro India to amplify its distribution network across India. Through this partnership, Nexstgo will leverage Ingram Micro’s extensive channel base in the country, to bolster the reach of its technology and IoT products.

Over the past few months, Nexstgo Company has launched a range of offerings including laptops and IoT products, under its consumer brand AVITA in India. With Ingram Micro as its new distribution partner, AVITA now aims to capture a five per cent market share with its products.

Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director(South Asia) and Country General Manager(India) – Nexstgo Company, said, “We are delighted to join hands with Ingram as our distribution partner in India. The company brings to the table decades of experience in establishing highly successful supply chains for top technology brands in the country along with a deep understanding of the Indian market. The company will add immense value to AVITA, accelerating its market penetration and growth trajectory towards becoming the go-to tech brand for the young target audience. India is a crucial market for us, and this partnership will help us cement our leadership position here. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Ingram Micro.”

Sanjay Achawal, Executive Director, Ingram Micro India, “We are excited to partner with Nexstgo to bring their range of Avita and Nexstgo laptops to market through our nation-wide network of channel partners. Nexstgo is globally known for its high-quality and innovative offerings in the consumer and commercial segments, and their addition to our portfolio enables us to provide more options to our customers. We aim to help Nexstgo achieve the same success and recognition in the Indian market that they enjoy in many countries across the world.”

