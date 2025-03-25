Next wave in real-time runtime security

The rapid expansion of AI is reshaping enterprises and cloud providers, driving an unprecedented need for secure, high-performance AI infrastructure. At NVIDIA GTC 2025, Check Point will showcase how it is integrating the NVIDIA Cybersecurity AI platform to safeguard the next generation of AI cloud infrastructure at scale.

The Unique Security Challenges of AI Cloud Data Centers

AI Cloud Data Centers mark a significant evolution from traditional data centers to accelerated computing environments. Often referred to as “AI factories,” these centers are dedicated to developing and deploying AI capabilities that fuel innovation across industries.

While AI Cloud Data Centers face traditional security threats, they also present unique challenges. They require immense computational resources, process vast amounts of sensitive data, and handle valuable intellectual property. Cloud service providers (CSPs) must meet these high-performance demands while ensuring robust security for mission-critical workloads.

AI is revolutionizing business operations, from fraud detection to product design and early disease diagnosis. The security of AI infrastructure directly influences business outcomes and customer trust. The risks are particularly high in AI cloud environments, where training runs can last for months, processing petabytes of sensitive data. The resulting models represent significant investments and competitive advantages. Likewise, AI inference—where trained models analyze new data—must be protected from cyber threats. A security breach could compromise data, erase months of work, and expose proprietary AI models to unauthorized access.

AI Cloud Protect: Security without Compromising Performance

With AI Cloud Protect, Check Point is setting a new benchmark for securing NVIDIA AI factories and cloud infrastructure. This solution enables CSPs and enterprises to provide uncompromised security while maintaining the speed required for AI workloads.

AI Cloud Protect’s security functions operate natively within the AI infrastructure, leveraging NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs. This allows CPU and GPU resources to remain fully dedicated to AI tasks, transforming security from a bottleneck into a business enabler. By seamlessly integrating security, CSPs and enterprises can build secure cloud platforms that protect their most valuable assets.

Comprehensive Protection for AI Development, Training, and Inference

Check Point’s AI Security solutions mitigate key vulnerabilities throughout the AI development and training lifecycle. AI Cloud Protect safeguards AI infrastructure from unauthorized access, reducing risks associated with data poisoning and model exfiltration through advanced network-level protection.

At the host level, AI Cloud Protect utilizes NVIDIA DOCA App Shield’s direct memory access to provide full visibility into all running processes on AI nodes. This capability enables Check Point to detect and block malicious host-level processes, including threats embedded in publicly available Large Language Models (LLMs). Powered by NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, AI Cloud Protect ensures end-to-end security for AI development, training, and inference without compromising performance.

With AI Cloud Protect, enterprises and CSPs can confidently scale AI-driven innovation while maintaining the highest levels of security and operational efficiency.