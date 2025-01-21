NITI Aayog and Nasscom Foundation partner to further India’s Aspirational Blocks Programme to Digitally Empower One Lakh lives

Aligned with the Pradhan Mantri Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, Nasscom Foundation, in partnership with NITI Aayog, is digitally empowering one lakh lives in India’s Aspirational Blocks. The initiative’s initial phase focuses on bridging the digital divide by providing digital literacy training and access to essential e-governance services across 60 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) blocks. The program will subsequently expand to include all other aspirational blocks. By promoting digital inclusion, this initiative supports the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat, fostering inclusive growth and ensuring that no one is left behind in India’s digital transformation journey.

The launch event, graced by distinguished members including Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog; other NITI Aayog members; Dr. O.P. Agarwal, Distinguished Fellow; Shri Anand Shekhar, Additional Mission Director, Aspirational Blocks Programme; Dr. Mahendra Kumar, Additional Mission Director, Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme; Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation; and Aditya Mishra, Lead, Digital Literacy, Nasscom Foundation, highlighted the government’s commitment to digitally empowering the last mile, ensuring that technology becomes a catalyst for inclusive growth and equitable development.

Building on the success of Nasscom Foundation’s Aspirational Districts Programme launched in 2022, focusing on bridging the digital divide across 55 aspirational districts across 23 states through Digital Resource Centres, this initiative continues to demonstrate Nasscom Foundation’s commitment to leveraging technology for social impact, driving progress and empowerment in marginalised regions across India.

According to the Tribal Development Report 2022, the literacy rate among PVTGs is just 47.7%, far below the national average of 77.3% which makes the scenario of digital growth extremely vital in these communities. To address this disparity, nasscom foundation has extended the initiative from aspirational districts to blocks by focusing on communities including women and youth between the ages of 12 and 60, equipping them with essential digital skills and resources to foster holistic growth and inclusion.

Jyoti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Nasscom Foundation said, “Technology is the driving force of progress and empowerment in today’s world. To achieve that growth, digital literacy becomes crucial in ensuring that India’s remotest communities, especially the marginalised PVTGs, have the power to pave the way for sustainable growth and prosperity. The Aspirational Blocks Programme, in partnership with NITI Aayog, is not just about bridging the digital divide—it’s about deepening democracy and ensuring active participation in shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

The training encompasses foundational computer skills, cybersecurity, and effective internet usage, enabling participants to confidently navigate the digital world. Community outreach campaigns are also a critical part of the initiative, raising awareness about the benefits of digital literacy and e-governance services while encouraging the adoption of digital tools. To ensure effective implementation, the program enlists local community champions as master trainers and digital ambassadors to lead these efforts along with the support from respective block administration, conducting door-to-door awareness and community mobilisation.

Through this strategic collaboration, nasscom foundation is committed to meeting the key indicators of Pradhan Mantri Digital Saksharta Abhiyan including increase in use of digital devices, awareness of government sponsored schemes and services, increase community awareness on digital literacy. By addressing critical gaps in digital literacy and access, the Aspirational Blocks Programme is paving the way for a more digitally empowered India.