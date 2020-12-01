NotOn Map wins Nasscom award for empowering rural communities

Read Article

Sustainable tourism startup NotOnMap has won the ‘Emerge 50 Awards 2020 under the ‘Bharat Category by IT industrys apex body Nasscom.

The Himachal Pradesh-based firm bagged the honour for bringing in a major impact on rural inclusion, education and empowerment through numerous innovations and initiatives during the pandemic times.

“At NotOnMap, we always have moved forward with the aim to support and empower the rural communities by helping them capitalize on their untapped culture and heritage value,” Kumar Anubhav, Founder & Director, NotOnMap said in a statement on Friday.

NotOnMap, with initiatives like ‘TraVival’ and ‘NotOnMart’, is aiming to support the livelihood of farmers and craftsmen while boosting the revenue generation of rural pockets in these tough times.

The firm is also providing innovative ideas and solutions to solve the challenges faced by the rural communities at the grassroots level.

“With our initiatives like ‘TraVival’ and NotOnMart, we will help rural communities to address the current challenges and train them for travel revival”, Kumar said.

‘TraVival’ has over 150 training videos for homestay owners, Village Panchayats, teachers/youth, women and travellers across the country.

The company is currently present in more than 14 states working with more than 450 families across various communities.

It received 2,50,000 euros grant from digital travel platform booking.com last year as part of its accelerator programme.

–IANS

