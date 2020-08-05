NPCI launches omni-channel loyalty platform ‘nth Rewards’

Read Article

National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) said that it has launched its own business intelligence and analytics enabled omni-channel multi-branded loyalty platform, ‘nth Rewards’. The loyalty rewards platform allows users to earn ‘nth’ points through various bank transactions and redeem them faster on various exciting products, e-vouchers, donations, hotel and flight bookings.

Customers can earn loyalty points on almost every transaction made digitally, especially while using the credit and debit cards.

‘nth Rewards’ works on four key pillars.

Loyalty Engine allows consumers to earn points from various transactions across all the digital transactions of the bank. The loyalty engine allows the banks or merchants to reward the behavior they would like to drive loyalty for and measure this regularly.

The Analytics & Business Intelligence provide real-time access to product portfolio and campaign performance. With the help of BI, the personalised dashboard on the platform offers actionable insights to banks through which they can identify the right audience to maximize returns on their marketing spends.

The Offers & Rewards platform curate’s customer-specific offers that reaches them at the right time and right place with geo-tagged marketing. The customers with the Rewards Platform can utilise their earned points across categories like travelling, entertainment, gifts, recharge, etc.

The Campaign manager enables real time communication to consumers through SMS and email. It offers a user-friendly omni-channel campaign module to banks which can be easily created, designed and implemented with ease.

Murali Vaidyanathan, President and Country Head of Equitas Bank said, “Banks need to engage with customers on a regular basis to build trust and understanding. In an age of distraction, retaining a customer requires customer satisfaction and value added services that build loyalty towards the bank. A good loyalty program would help us target the right customer at the right time. It would increase the stickiness of the customers and induce transactions. All possible transactions are rewarded, placed in one account and can be redeemed at the same place – this defines convenience at its best. Therefore, I would like to place my appreciation and my sincere thanks to NPCI for coming up with this loyalty reward program – nth rewards. I am sure that this will go a long way in creating consumer stickiness, increase transactions and create an ideal platform for both, the consumer and the institution.”

Swapnil Jambhale, General Manager, TJSB Sahakari Bank said, “Today consumers have more choice than they ever had before. Therefore, it becomes crucial for the banks to have programs that interact with their consumers in a way that makes them feel values & special. Loyalty programs are crucial to build this relationship with the customers by providing the right kind of rewards. Rather than focusing on individual products, the platform should focus on the customer, making the user journey seamless. Congratulations to NPCI on launching just such an omni-channel program – nth rewards. Its simplified commercial structure helps in defining products as well as provides incentives such as white labelling to deploy the program quickly and keep it cost effective.”

Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said, “We are excited to launch ‘nth Rewards’ platform for Banks and Merchants. We believe our unique offering will provide banks and merchants to reward their consumers while paying digitally. Our focus at NPCI has always been on customers’ convenience, and with ‘nth Rewards’. We would like to recognize their loyalty and offer them a gamut of products and services to choose from. The loyalty platform would also help banks and merchants to better understand consumer behavior through which we can come up with more and more exciting deals and discounts well-suited for them”.

The omni-channel platform aims to become a one stop shop for the bank which would help them retain and grow their customer base. The integration of nth Rewards with the bank system is seamless and secure with PCI-DSS compliance and developer friendly APIs, with an onboarding time of four to six weeks. The ready to use Platform can then be integrated in any existing website or app which reduces the go to market time without changing the customer journey or experience.

(IANS)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com