NSDL e-Governance terminates agreement with Alankit for PAN and e-TDS statements filing services

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure, India’s leading e-Governance solutions provider, has terminated the agreement with Alankit as a Tax Information Network facilitator (TIN FC)/PAN Centre. Alankit is no longer a facilitation centre service provider for NSDL e-Gov and cannot provide services on its behalf for accepting and processing PAN applications, e-TDS/e-TCS Statements etc. The termination is on account of non- remittance of PAN applications fees and TDS filing fees collected from applicants/filers to NSDL e-Gov.

Anyone desiring to apply for a PAN card or for making ‘Change Requests’ in a PAN Card can visit any of NSDL e-Gov’s 17,209 centres across the country or use Online services available on www.tin-nsdl.com. Also, e-TDS/e-TCS Statements filers can submit their Returns/Statements through any of the 4,142 centres across the country. A complete list of all NSDL e-Gov’s TIN facilitation centres/PAN Centres is available on the aforesaid website.

