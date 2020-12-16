NTT appoints Abhijit Dubey as Global Chief Executive Officer from 1 April 2021

Read Article

Abhijit Dubey will succeed Jason Goodall as Global Chief Executive Officer for NTT Ltd. Abhijit takes the role following over 20 years with global advisory firm McKinsey & Company.

Jason Goodall, current Global CEO for NTT Ltd. commented, “We are looking forward to welcoming Abhijit to the NTT family in 2021 to lead the next generation of our business. He shares our passion for the technology industry and the role that technology can play in helping make the world a better place. He brings many years’ experience of our industry and context, as well as a strong track record in delivering high performance and profitability in organizations having advised clients on a range of strategic, operational, and go-to-market challenges. I am confident that we have solid foundations in place following our successful integration last year and am delighted to work with Abhijit in the first half of next year to ensure a smooth handover.”

Commenting on his appointment, Abhijit said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead this next chapter for NTT Ltd. NTT is privileged to be a critical technology services partner for many of the world’s leading companies and public sector organizations, with employees in over 73 countries around the world. With many NTT clients accelerating their digital transformation because of the global pandemic, there has never been a more important time for the technology industry to deliver for the world. I am passionate about NTT’s purpose, strategy, and part it will play to help clients, employees and communities leverage technology for good. I am very much looking forward to working with the team.”

Abhijit will join NTT in early February and formally step into his new role on 1 April 2021. He will be based at NTT Ltd.’s headquarters in London. Following a three month handover period, Jason Goodall will retire from his executive role on 30 June 2021 and will remain as a Board Director for NTT Ltd, and Dimension Data, as well as act as a strategic advisor for the NTT Venture Capital business. Tsunehisa Okuno, Chairman, NTT Ltd. commented, “I’d like to thank Jason for his service and commitment to our business for over 23 years and look forward to welcoming and working with Abhijit as he joins us in 2021.”

