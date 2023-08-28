NTT DATA announces intent to double its headcount in Philippines

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced the inauguration of a new site Bagumbayan, Quezon City to support growing client need in Business Process Outsourcing across industries and regions.

Kaz Nishihata, NTT DATA, Inc. CEO inaugurated the site as the guest of honor. In addition, he also addressed a regional Town Hall meeting.

“We are delighted to be further expanding our presence in the Philippines and renew our commitment to the region,” said Rohit Puri, Group SVP, NTT DATA Services.“Our BPO business is poised for steady growth with a revenue of $2.2B and a 25% growth rate. NTT DATA has invested in cutting-edge technologies and next generation business process solutions that power digital transformation for clients worldwide. With the current growth charter, our intent is to double our hiring plans in the next two years. We are also continuing to invest in upskilling our employees to support client needs.”

The expanded workspace is located in 4/F 1880 Eastwood Avenue BLDG., Eastwood City Cyberpark, 188 E. Rodriguez Jr., Avenue, Bagumbayan, Quezon City – the largest and most populous city in the Metropolitan Manila and in the country. NTT DATA’s Global BPO business operates from 25 countries and supports client interactions in 23 languages across the world. (1)

NTT DATA offers Business Process as a Service solutions to clients from North America, UK and Europe who are already benefitting from NTT DATA’s services in the Philippines geography. Owing to its remarkable growth NTT DATA has been positioned at # 4 in Everest Group BPS Top 50™ 2023 list in terms of YoY growth percentage in 2022.