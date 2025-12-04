NTT DATA announces six new AI-powered cyber defence centres to strengthen cyber resilience and counter an evolving threat landscape

NTT DATA announced the launch of four next-generation autonomous cyber defence centres powered by AI technologies in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai, with two additional centres set to open in Birmingham (UK) in Dec 2025 and Dallas (USA) by Jan 2026.

These purpose-built cyber defence centres reinforce NTT DATA’s strategic focus on modernising cybersecurity for the AI era. They represent a shift from traditional centralised security operations to a distributed, AI-driven, hyper-automated model that learns from past incidents and human expertise to automate, triage and prioritise alerts, accelerate investigations and incident response, contain threats faster and support regional data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.

According to Omdia, autonomous SOCs will become the industry standard within two years, positioning NTT DATA as a leading example of how the industry is evolving toward autonomous cyber resilience.

Next-generation technology meets global and local expertise

The next-generation cyber defence centres combine human security experts and AI agents to defend against evolving cyber threats. AI agents autonomously triage, analyse and hunt potential incidents, reducing investigation time by up to 60%, enabling teams to contain threats earlier in the kill chain. By automating high-volume, repetitive tasks, these capabilities free security analysts to focus on higher-value work such as digital forensics, containment and recovery.

Each centre is purpose-built with cutting-edge technology. Key features include:

Autonomous agent-based cyber defence and AI-driven threat orchestration to accelerate detection and response cycles.

to accelerate detection and response cycles. Real-time global threat intelligence and localised threat hunting tailored to each region’s unique threat landscape.

tailored to each region’s unique threat landscape. A comprehensive portfolio of offerings , including Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, Compliance & Regulatory Advisory and Cloud & OT Security Services.

, including Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, Compliance & Regulatory Advisory and Cloud & OT Security Services. Proactive identification of new and emerging threats, along with a clear view of cyber risks and recommendations for reducing them.

along with a clear view of cyber risks and recommendations for reducing them. Significant risk reduction & operational efficiency improvements, including up to 90% alert reduction and 60% faster mean time to detect and respond

including up to 90% alert reduction and 60% faster mean time to detect and respond Powered by industry-leading technology platforms that leverage NTT DATA’s strategic partnerships.

“Our clients’ innovation and growth are driven by rapid adoption of cloud and AI technologies that must be secured at speed and scale,” said Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services, NTT DATA, Inc. “Our expanding footprint of next-generation cyber defence centres enables us to meet the rising demand for AI-powered cybersecurity services, defend against AI-enabled threats and help our clients advance their edge-to-cloud digital transformation journeys.”

Global network with local expertise

The four cyber defence centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai, expand NTT DATA’s global cybersecurity footprint across five continents, supported by more than 40 delivery centres and SOCs in over 50 countries.

Together, these centres enhance coverage for more than 1,200 global clients by combining regional expertise with agentic AI, advanced automation and next-generation technologies.

The centres provide 24×7 unified threat monitoring, detection, response and incident management and are fully integrated with NTT DATA’s SecOps global network, delivering AI-driven insights and threat intelligence through a single dashboard for identification, detection, protection and recovery.

Additional cyber defence centres will launch in Birmingham (UK, Dec 2025) and Dallas (USA, Jan 2026) further strengthening regional capabilities across NTT DATA’s global network.

These “glocal” Cyber defence centres operate in collaboration with regional Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), National Cyber Security Centres (NCSCs) and government agencies to help clients meet local data privacy and AI-regulation requirements.

“Today’s threat environment demands intelligent, adaptive defences that combine global insight with local expertise to help organisations continuously reduce risks and build resilience,” said Sheetal Mehta, Head of Cybersecurity, NTT DATA, Inc. “With the addition of these AI-powered cyber defence centres, we are advancing our vision of a globally interconnected cyber defence network that combines cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships and world-class talent.”

Benefits for clients