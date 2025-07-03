NTT DATA Appoints Alok Bajpai as Managing Director, India, Global Data Centers

NTT Data announced the appointment of Alok Bajpai as Managing Director, India, for its Global Data Centers division. In this expanded leadership role, Bajpai will drive the company’s growth strategy in one of its most dynamic and rapidly evolving markets.

Previously serving as CFO of NTT Global Data Centers India, Bajpai played a pivotal role in advancing strategic initiatives and establishing a strong financial foundation for scalable growth. As Managing Director, he will now oversee business operations and lead market expansion efforts across the region.

“India is a fast-growing and important market in our overall global growth strategy, and Alok’s appointment ensures we will continue to deliver world-class infrastructure with agility and speed,” said Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centers. “His strategic leadership will help guide our next phase of development in the region and support our commitment to sustainable innovation around the globe.”

“India’s data center market is at a pivotal moment, driven by the rising demand for scalable, secure, and high-performance infrastructure to power the nation’s digital evolution,” said Bajpai. “NTT Global Data Centers is already the leading data center provider in the region, and my goal is to ensure we not only maintain, but also strengthen, this leadership as the market evolves. My vision is to help build a future-ready ecosystem that addresses today’s enterprise needs while contributing to India’s broader economic and technological progress.”

Bajpai brings over three decades of global leadership experience across diverse industries. With deep expertise in operational restructuring, financial strategy, and mergers and acquisitions, he has held senior executive roles at companies including AdaniConneX, CSS Corp, Intelligroup, and Infosys. He is a Chartered Accountant in India, a Certified Public Accountant in the U.S., and holds a graduate degree in management from Alliance Manchester Business School. He is also a four-time recipient of the CFO100 Roll of Honor and was named Most Influential CFO by CiMA.

Accelerating Data Center Growth in India

Under Bajpai’s leadership, NTT Global Data Centers is accelerating the expansion of its data center footprint across key Indian metros to meet surging demand for enterprise and AI-ready infrastructure. As one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, India presents a critical opportunity for NTT Global Data Centers to scale high-performance computing capabilities and deliver specialised support for AI workloads.

The company is pioneering advanced infrastructure solutions in the region, including next-generation cooling technologies designed specifically for AI applications. At its Navi Mumbai facility, NTT Global Data Centers deployed liquid immersion cooling (LIC) and direct contact liquid cooling (DLC), improving energy efficiency by nearly 30%. The hybrid-cooled facility now operates at a PUE of 1.27, marking a significant step forward in energy-efficient operations tailored for high-performance computing​. The company’s data centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru already support over 100 MW of operational renewable energy, reinforcing its commitment to reliable and sustainable infrastructure.

As the world’s third-largest data center provider, NTT Global Data Centers is backed by more than $10 billion in capital development to drive future expansion of its data center business in current and new markets.