NTT DATA Business Solutions Launches GenAI Connector: Accelerating Enterprise Innovation with SAP & Generative AI

NTT DATA Business Solutions India proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the GenAI Connector, a groundbreaking solution designed to integrate generative AI capabilities seamlessly into the SAP ecosystem.

This new offering enables businesses to accelerate innovation, enhance productivity, and unlock new value from their existing SAP systems—safely, securely, and with clear business context. Developed as part of NTT DATA’s global SAP AI enablement program, the GenAI Connector combines design thinking, rapid prototyping, and domain-led AI modeling to deliver enterprise-grade, use-case-driven results.

“GenAI Connector is not just a tool—it’s a strategic enabler, We’ve developed it with the core goal of helping businesses embed AI where it matters most: inside real processes, powering real decisions, and delivering real ROI” said Krunal Patel, Joint Managing Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions India.

Key Highlights of the GenAI Connector:

Accelerated Innovation : GenAI connector enables businesses to adopt AI capabilities at an unprecedented pace, ensuring they stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

: GenAI connector enables businesses to adopt AI capabilities at an unprecedented pace, ensuring they stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. Enhanced Customer Experience : GenAI Connector -driven solutions improve customer interactions, leading to higher satisfaction and loyalty.

: GenAI Connector -driven solutions improve customer interactions, leading to higher satisfaction and loyalty. Data-Driven Decision Making : GenAI Connector leverages historical data to forecast potential outcomes and prioritise the best alternatives, augmenting human decision-making

: GenAI Connector leverages historical data to forecast potential outcomes and prioritise the best alternatives, augmenting human decision-making Scalability : The GenAI Connector provides a scalable framework for businesses to integrate AI into their operations, ensuring long-term success and growth

: The GenAI Connector provides a scalable framework for businesses to integrate AI into their operations, ensuring long-term success and growth Human-Centered AI Design : Use-case driven development through AI exploration workshops.

: Use-case driven development through AI exploration workshops. Rapid Prototyping : Integration with SAP BTP and GenAI APIs to test and iterate solutions quickly.

: Integration with SAP BTP and GenAI APIs to test and iterate solutions quickly. Accelerated Timeline: From exploration to productive deployment in under 12 weeks.

NTT DATA Business Solutions has already begun delivering AI Exploration Workshops to clients across industries—ranging from manufacturing to life sciences—to help them identify high-value GenAI use cases, validate prototypes, and deploy scalable solutions using this connector.

With the launch of GenAI Connector, NTT DATA reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovation that is not only cutting-edge but also grounded in real-world business impact.