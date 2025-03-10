NTT DATA named as leader in SAP Business Application Services by Everest Group

NTT DATA announced it has been named a Leader by Everest Group in its SAP Business Application Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 report.

The report highlighted several of NTT DATA’s strengths, including its well perceived technical expertise, domain knowledge and ability to execute large-scale, complex and end-to-end business application services from SAP. NTT DATA’s work in conducting full-cycle transformations was recognised across key product areas such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Ariba.

The company’s ability to improve its buyer coverage, which includes buyers ranging from small to large enterprises, was noted as a distinguishing feature for market impact in 2025. The company’s strengthened partnership with SAP and other partner ecosystems also played a key role in establishing NTT DATA as an industry leader.

With multiple SAP awards and designations, including platinum partner, RISE with SAP Validated Partner, and GROW with SAP partner and demonstrative expertise across seven key competencies, NTT DATA maintains a high certification ratio, ensuring best-in-class solutions for clients. Strategic SAP-specific acquisitions further enhance its offerings and market presence, while its global delivery model – balancing onshore and offshore support – helps NTT DATA excel in delivering global client engagements.

“Being named a Leader by Everest Group in the SAP Business Application Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 report reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering leading SAP solutions to customers worldwide,” said Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions. “This recognition confirms our strong and long-standing partnership with SAP, the impact of our strategic acquisitions, and our ability to support a wide range of businesses with a balanced global delivery model. As we continue to expand our market impact, we remain committed to driving innovation and offering best-in-class SAP solutions that enable our customers to thrive in the digital age.

Gaurav Agarwal, EVP, MD & CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions, India, said, “Being recognised by Everest Group as a Leader in SAP Business Application Services is a significant milestone for our India business. It underscores our strong market presence, deep expertise, and ability to drive large-scale SAP transformations for enterprises across industries. With our proven capabilities in SAP S/4HANA migrations, industry-specific solutions, and a highly skilled local talent pool, we are uniquely positioned to support Indian businesses in their digital transformation journey. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative SAP solutions that help our customers stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

“The SAP business application services market is witnessing a significant shift as enterprises migrate from SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) to SAP S/4HANA, driven by the urgency to upgrade before ECC support ends. The adoption of RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP has surged, driven by SAP’s strategic emphasis on these offerings and their attractive pricing. Notably, RISE with SAP accounted for ~25-30% of all SAP S/4HANA deals in CY 2023-2024, and this trend is expected to continue. In this evolving landscape, service providers play a critical role in enabling fit-for-purpose migrations, bringing differentiated cloud capabilities, optimising strategies, and ensuring enterprises maximise value from their SAP investments,” says AS Yamohiadeen, Practice Director at Everest Group. “NTT DATA has credible proof points in executing end-to-end transformations across SAP products including SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Ariba. It has invested in developing multiple SAP-certified cross-industry solutions such as SAP S/4HANA conversion R2R, Intelligent Business Suite, GLASSWING and others to augment time-to-market for its clients. Its strong partnership with SAP, a differentiated partner ecosystem, and consistent industry recognitions further enhance its market credibility. Additionally, its technical expertise, domain knowledge and pricing and commercial flexibility are well perceived by clients. Taken together, these capabilities have helped position NTT DATA as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group’s SAP Business Application Services PEAK Matrixs Assessment 2025.”

NTT DATA’s leadership position is demonstrative of its ability to leverage its advisory capabilities and mature suite of in-house and SAP-certified industry solutions, to help enterprises navigate business transformation as well as accelerate time-to-market solutions for clients.