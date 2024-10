NTT DATA partners with Palo Alto Networks to deliver AI-driven cloud-to-edge cybersecurity to enterprise clients

NTT DATA announced an expanded partnership with Palo Alto Networks to help global enterprises safeguard their digital infrastructures from emerging cybersecurity threats, spanning from the cloud to the farthest edge of enterprise environments.

The collaboration introduces NTT Data’s Managed Extended Detection Response Service (MXDR), offering continuous threat monitoring, detection and rapid response capabilities. Leveraging AI and machine learning, the service provides visibility across networks, edge and cloud environments, enabling organisations to stay ahead of evolving cyberthreats.

The service is powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM, industry’s security operations centre (SOC) platform. Cortex XSIAM is an AI-driven platform that transforms the SOC, by harnessing the power of AI and automation to simplify operations, stop threats at scale, and accelerate incident remediation.

These combined capabilities are designed to help enterprises strengthen their cyber resilience by integrating innovative technologies and threat intelligence with global security expertise, significantly reducing the time needed to detect and respond to sophisticated cyber threats. Clients benefit from a unified view of data and security operations on a single platform to streamline operations and prevent threats.

According to Gartner, global cybersecurity spending is expected to exceed $212 billion in 2025, an increase of 15% from 2024, as enterprises face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and a shortage of skilled security professionals. To mitigate these challenges, enterprises are seeking advanced solutions that provide protection across their entire digital landscape.

“Many organisations rely on fragmented security systems, making it harder to detect advanced threats, and react quickly, said Sheetal Mehta, Global Head of Cybersecurity, NTT DATA, Inc. “By partnering with Palo Alto Networks, we’re delivering a unified solution that strengthens cyber resilience, streamlines security operations and improves overall agility.”

“Organisations today are facing an unprecedented volume of sophisticated cyber threats, across their entire operations,” said Kristy Friedrichs, Chief Partnerships Officer, Palo Alto Networks. “With NTT DATA, we are helping organisations transform their SOC through platformisation with XSIAM and expert services, delivering a unified solution that ensures customers can modernise and protect their operations with confidence.”

NTT DATA’s new MXDR service offers 24×7 incident detection and response with the support of a global operations team, AI-driven threat intelligence orchestration and automation. This highly modernised service leverages machine learning for threat detection and is supported by a team of skilled information security managers, threat hunters, digital forensic experts and certified security professionals.

By integrating real-time threat intelligence into the heart of its operations, NTT DATA proactively protects clients from emerging risks in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. This allows customers to reduce operational complexity, improve resource management and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Empowering industries to modernise with confidence

The NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks partnership targets industries that rely on secure, connected environments, including manufacturing, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors. Key benefits include:

Comprehensive edge-to-cloud security : Full visibility into devices and networks, ensuring robust protection.

AI-Powered threat detection: AI-driven detection and response identifies and mitigates threats at machine speed.

Reduced complexity and TCO : Truly a single platform, with one UI and one agent, that unifies multiple security services, simplifying the management of and drastically shortening response times.

Resilience against downtime: Integrated and automated services ensure business continuity, global reach and innovation.

This announcement represents another step forward in the strategic alliance between NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks, positioning both companies as leaders in delivering secure, connected environments for global enterprises. With operations in 50 countries, NTT DATA offers local expertise alongside global cybersecurity solutions, supported by over 7,500 cybersecurity professionals with more than 260 technical certifications. With over 15,000 security engagements, NTT DATA mitigates 2 billion security threats each year.