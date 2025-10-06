NTT DATA Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver AI-Powered Contact Center Solutions

NTT DATA announced it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI-powered, industry specific contact center solutions built on Amazon Connect, the cloud-based contact center platform from AWS. This collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of AI-powered customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide.

As part of the agreement, NTT DATA will launch Managed Customer Experience (MCX) for Connect, a modular platform designed to accelerate CX transformation across industries.By combining NTT DATA’s 30+ years of industry and customer experience expertise with managed services capabilities, with the power of Amazon Connect’s comprehensive cloud-based platform, customers will benefit from faster time-to-value, more personalized interactions and data-driven customer engagement experiences.

The platform will deliver solutions tailored to client requirements, ranging from voice and digital channels, to reporting and analytics, AI-enabled services and seamless integrations with existing business applications such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and IT Service Management (ITSM).

Advertisement

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will work together to create and deliver modular, AI-powered contact center solutions globally. Leveraging advanced technologies including AI, machine learning and advanced analytics, these solutions will modernize CX operations and improve key metrics such as average handle times, first-call resolution and customer satisfaction.

Key highlights include:

AI-Powered CX Solutions: NTT DATA will integrate Amazon Connect’s AI features into its MCX platform, enabling more personalized and efficient customer interactions. This includes accelerating the design and deployment of conversational AI agents leveraging real-time sentiment analysis, intelligent call routing and predictive service capabilities to deliver more intuitive, proactive engagement.

Global Innovation & Expansion: Leveraging NTT DATA’s core CX intellectual property (IP) including real-time speech analytics, Smart AI Agent Ecosystem and industry vertical solutions, this collaboration will support the adoption of cloud-based contact center solutions across NTT DATA’s global enterprise client base. The initiative will focus on industries with complex customer lifecycles, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and retail.

“This strategic collaboration agreement with AWS represents a pivotal moment in our mission to modernize customer experiences for the AI-first era,” said Sashen Naidu, Global VP of Customer Experience at NTT DATA. “By combining NTT DATA’s contact center heritage, digital transformation expertise and client experience innovation with Amazon Connect’s powerful cloud-native capabilities, we are helping customers reimagine how they engage with their customers and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Solutions will leverage proven blueprints and results from existing deployments to accelerate time-to-value for priority industries, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and retail.

NTT DATA will lead global delivery, implementation, hosting, security and ongoing managed services. The collaboration launches immediately, with joint solutions expected to roll out to clients in the coming months.