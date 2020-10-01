NTT expands its hyperscale data center footprint in India

Read Article

NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division has announced the expansion of its line of data center facilities with the launch of a new high-density and hyperscale data center in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. The Mumbai 7 Data Center operates with 375,000 sq.ft of colocation space, and will offer the capacity to host 5000 racks and over 30 MW of load. The new Mumbai 7 Data Center facility will expand NTT Ltd’s data center capacity (server room) in India by 30 percent.

NTT plans to invest around 2 billion dollars on the expansion of data centers, networks, and solar power projects in India.

This current data center footprint expansion in India is part of the ongoing growth strategy of the Global Data Centers division which operates the third-largest data center platform in the world, with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions. The Mumbai 7 Data Center is operational with some marquee anchored customers on-board already.

The Mumbai 7 Data Center is the third hyperscale data center in Chandivali campus and is well connected by fiber from all four sides. Together NTT’s Mumbai hub of data centers makes the Chandivali campus India’s first and largest operational hyperscale Data Center Park, which totals over 1,000,000 sq.ft., 13,000 racks and 100 MW of load capacity.

“India has been a key market for NTT Ltd’s data center portfolio. Organizations today demand an ever-expanding global platform to reach their growing digital business objectives,” said Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Executive Vice President, Services of NTT Ltd. “That’s why we continue to expand our portfolio of state-of-the-art data centers in new and existing markets that complement our global geographic footprint and support our clients as their demand increases for reliable, robust cloud services, cloud communications, digital entertainment, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence.”

Sharad Sanghi, CEO, Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure of NTT Ltd. in India said, “We are extremely pleased to increase our data center footprint in Mumbai, during this pandemic to enable our clients to derive greater value while delivering business outcomes. Our data center facilities are poised to become the very heart of India’s IT Infrastructure needs providing the right platform with end-to-end ICT solutions combining hosted infrastructure, network, security and managed services – to balance the critical IT load of businesses.”

With NTT reinforcing their commitment to following sustainable best practices while growing their data centers platform, Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure division in India has launched its first 50 MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Solapur, Maharashtra, which is built in partnership with Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated Power Company. The company’s new Solapur power plant is aimed at meeting 83% of the power needed by the Mumbai data centers. The capacity can be expanded to generate another 50 MW solar power in the future.

