NTT named as a leader in IDC Marketscape for Worldwide Managed Security Services 2020

NTT Ltd has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services (MSS) 2020 Vendor Assessment. The report emphasized the ease of doing business with NTT, and recognized NTT’s threat intelligence and accurate threat detection capabilities.

The report, which evaluated NTT Ltd. along with 17 other MSS providers, noted that NTT has combined its resources and platform into one, with MSS offerings aligned to business- specific objectives and cornerstone in the full life cycle of services. The IDC MarketScape highlights NTT’s modular approach, enabling NTT to tailor services to client requirements and ultimately deliver value; support for hybrid IT and OT environments; and advanced analytics detecting the proverbial needle in the haystack.

“The continued recognition as a ‘Leader’ in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide MSS, following our recognition by the IDC MarketScape as a ‘Leader’ in Asia/Pacific MSS earlier this year[1], is an affirmation of NTT Ltd.’s cybersecurity capabilities and consulting-led, Secure by Design approach,” said Matthew Gyde, CEO for the Security division at NTT Ltd. “With an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and increasing security risks, businesses want strategic partners for innovative solutions to bolster their cyber resilience. Predictive threat intelligence, in particular, is expected to reach new heights. To provide clients with timely and actionable threat detection and intelligence, NTT Ltd. remains committed to investing in R&D to develop advanced analysis techniques and proprietary tools.”

With a global footprint of Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and R&D centers, and a comprehensive view of the dark web, NTT Ltd. is recognized for its visibility into a vast portion of the world’s internet traffic. This gives NTT Ltd. access to log, event, attack, incident and vulnerability data, allowing threat intelligence gathering to help clients detect, mitigate and respond to breaches quickly.

Gyde adds, “We are constantly looking at what we can do better and how we can provide the best value to our clients. For example, around 75% of the threats detected in our SOCs are now orchestrated by supervised machine learning and threat intelligence. Our security experts use algorithms to recognize patterns, identify anomalies, and automatically orchestrate security controls. Embedding this level of intelligence into infrastructure and applications is a top priority for organizations.”

