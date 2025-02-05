NURA AI Health Screening Centre Bengaluru celebrates 4th anniversary of transforming lives through early detection

NURA AI Health Screening, a collaboration between Fujifilm Healthcare and Dr. Kutty’s Healthcare, proudly celebrates the 4th anniversary of its Bengaluru facility. Since its inception, the centre has screened over 20,000 individuals, identifying critical health risks and saving more than 1,500 lives through the early detection of cancer and other lifestyle-driven diseases.

NURA’s Bengaluru centre has been at the forefront of fostering a culture of preventive healthcare by providing quick, comprehensive health screenings powered by advanced AI technology. With its mission to make early detection accessible and effective, NURA continues to transform lives and promote a healthier future for the community.

“At NURA, we are proud to serve the people of Bengaluru and contribute to their health and well-being. Early detection is the cornerstone of our mission to reduce the burden of lifestyle-driven diseases and cancer. By leveraging advanced AI technology, we can help individuals take proactive steps toward better health,” said Dr. Bilal Thangal T M, Medical Lead, NURA.

NURA’s Bengaluru centre utilises REILI AI technology and Pixel Shine imaging with ultra-low-dose radiation to screen multiple organs, including the lungs, liver, kidneys, heart, pancreas, and bones, ensuring a comprehensive health assessment. Starting with 5 cancer parameters, the centre has now expanded its screening capabilities to include 10 cancer parameters, with plans for further advancements in the near future.

Looking ahead, NURA aims to increase its capacity by 50%, enabling it to serve even more people every day. To further encourage the adoption of health screenings, NURA continues to run educational campaigns, social media initiatives, and on-ground activities, spreading awareness about the critical role of early diagnosis in saving lives.

As part of its journey, NURA continues to lead educational initiatives and community outreach programs to encourage the adoption of health screenings and promote the role of early diagnosis in saving lives. Coinciding with World Cancer Day, NURA reiterates its message of “Early detection is the only way to prevent and cure life-threatening diseases like cancer.” NURA invites the people of Bengaluru to prioritise their health and experience the benefits of AI-enabled, comprehensive screenings at its state-of-the-art centre.