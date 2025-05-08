Nutanix and NVIDIA unlock the future of agentic AI for the enterprise

In the rapidly evolving world of enterprise AI, where generative intelligence is reshaping business operations, Nutanix has emerged with a decisive move: it wants to make Agentic AI available anywhere, securely and at scale. At its .NEXT Conference in Washington, D.C., the hybrid multicloud leader unveiled the latest release of Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI), now boasting deeper integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, including support for NVIDIA NIM microservices and the NeMo framework.

The peck of the announcement lies in enabling agentic workloads across any environment—data centers, public clouds, and the edge—while reducing complexity for enterprise teams deploying generative AI applications. With AI innovation moving at breakneck speed, Nutanix’s answer is a platform that streamlines how AI agents are built, run, and managed, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and flexibility.

“We’ve expanded Nutanix Enterprise AI to integrate new NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices so that enterprise customers can securely and efficiently build, run, and manage AI Agents anywhere,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP of Product Management at Nutanix.

Agentic AI represents the next chapter in generative AI—autonomous systems capable of reasoning, acting, and learning in real time. But deploying these applications at scale has been hampered by complex infrastructure demands. Nutanix aims to solve that.

A Shared Model Service for Scalable Intelligence

The standout feature in this release is a shared model service methodology, which simplifies agentic workflows. Customers can now reuse deployed model endpoints—minimizing infrastructure strain across GPUs, CPUs, memory, and storage—while applying standardized models for embeddings, reranking, and guardrails across multiple applications.

“Integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise software into Nutanix Enterprise AI provides a streamlined foundation for building and running powerful and secure AI agents,” noted Justin Boitano, VP of Enterprise AI Software Products at NVIDIA.

Security and Control in the Age of AI Autonomy

Safety in generative AI is more than a checkbox—it’s a business imperative. Nutanix’s updated platform enables customers to enforce guardrail models like NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, which help filter harmful or off-topic outputs, monitor for jailbreak attempts, and maintain content control. This level of oversight is critical as enterprises shift from experimentation to production-scale AI systems.

Data to Intelligence—Across the Stack

The new release also taps into the NVIDIA AI Data Platform and the Nutanix Cloud Platform, integrating capabilities like Nutanix Unified Storage and Nutanix Database Service to handle unstructured and structured data alike. The goal: convert enterprise data into insights with performance and security baked in.

With support for a wide array of NVIDIA-powered model endpoints, including Llama Nemotron and AI Blueprints, customers can quickly prototype and deploy applications customized for their unique business challenges.

One Platform, All Workloads

Whether running on hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), bare metal, or cloud IaaS, Nutanix’s open, Kubernetes-native architecture enables flexible deployment and management of agentic workloads. Coupled with multicloud fleet management and enterprise storage certified for GPU workloads, Nutanix is positioning itself as a foundational player in the enterprise AI stack.

“This expanded partnership with NVIDIA provides organizations an optimized solution for agentic AI,” said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director at ESG. “AI initiatives are employed to deliver strategic advantages, but those advantages can’t happen without optimized infrastructure control and security.”

As the enterprise race toward autonomous, intelligent systems accelerates, Nutanix isn’t just keeping pace—it’s laying the tracks. The company’s approach to Agentic AI may well determine how quickly businesses can turn AI from experiment into enterprise transformation.