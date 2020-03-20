Nutanix increases access and availability of Xi Frame Virtual Desktop in Asia Pacific and Japan

Read Article

Nutanix has announced it is expanding the availability of its Xi Frame virtual desktop service in Asia Pacific and Japan, as the region’s businesses struggle with the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Xi Frame is a cloud-based service providing companies with virtual desktops via a web browser providing flexibility, safety, security and access without software or plugins.

Xi Frame will now be available in five new “cloud regions”: two on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with locations in Osaka, Japan and Seoul, S. Korea, and 3 on Microsoft Azure, with locations in S. Korea Central and South and Australia Central.

The increased capacity will provide easier access to cloud-based “work from home” services for many more businesses across the region and comes amid the rising impact of the outbreak on regional and global economies.

With this announcement, the service is now available in 25 Azure, AWS, and GCP datacentres across the region making it easier for businesses to access the service and remain efficient, productive and operating during these turbulent times. The total number supported globally is 63.

As companies struggle to overcome severe travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, technology is being called on to help keep staff safe and healthy, while ensuring they remain efficient and productive.

As Xi Frame is a cloud-based, virtual workspace, individuals, teams, customers, and partners can typically be up and running within an hour and work from anywhere, on any device with secure and complete access to their work desktop, files and network.

“We are committed to helping businesses in Asia have the access to the tools they need to navigate the current situation” said Nikola Bozinovic, VP and GM Desktop Services, Nutanix. “The speed with which we were able to add Xi Frame to these additional facilities is a testament to the ability of cloud-native, web-scale solutions to respond in almost real time to rapidly changing situations. Something we may all have to get used to.”

“As Asia’s workforce struggles to get to the office, we are bringing the office to the workforce,” said Matt Young, SVP Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, at Nutanix. “We are making it as easy as possible for Asia’s businesses to access the solutions needed to keep their employees and business associates safe and secure, and their businesses productive and profitable, especially in these unpredictable and fluid times.”

The news follows the company’s recent announcement of a free 30-day, unlimited user offer on Xi Frame across Asia Pacific and expanded support to help onboard businesses affected by COVID-19 further expand their capabilities.