Nutanix recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Vendor for HCI

Read Article

Nutanix has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. This is the second year that Nutanix was recognized as a Customers’ Choice.

“At a time when many organizations are struggling with the day-to-day realities of running a business remotely, we are continuing to focus on our customers by delivering an IT infrastructure that is invisible and automated, allowing teams to focus on more immediate business needs,” said David Sangster, Chief Operating Officer at Nutanix. “To us, being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a great honor, and only strengthens our commitment to deliver cloud computing solutions that are flexible, simple, resilient and adaptable to customers’ changing needs, including widespread remote work.”

Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) integrates compute, virtualization, storage, networking, and security, making tasks like deploying a virtual desktop environment much easier and faster. Something that would take weeks with legacy IT, can take just hours with Nutanix. Portable, subscription-based software licenses deliver valuable flexibility so IT infrastructure is no longer coupled to specific hardware devices and configurations, which could be critically important in situations where the global supply chain is impacted.

This Customers’ Choice recognition is based on detailed feedback from 68 customer ratings in the past year across multiple vendors in the hyperconverged infrastructure space. Nutanix has 301 reviews since the market began to be tracked within the Gartner Peer Insights platform and holds an average score of 4.7 out of 5.