NVIDIA expands free access to GPU virtualisation software

In the aftermath of COVID19, with many companies needing to quickly support employees now working remotely, NVIDIA is expanding free, 90-day virtual GPU software evaluation from 128 to 500 licenses.

With vGPU software licenses, companies can use their on-premises NVIDIA GPUs to provide accelerated virtual infrastructure so people can work and collaborate from anywhere. Companies can also temporarily repurpose NVIDIA GPUs being used on other projects to support their remote workers.

Every organization is working hard to address these needs: Healthcare providers are supporting care from new locations. Schools are expanding their virtual classrooms. Agencies are coordinating critical services.

Whether supporting financial professionals working with data on multiple screens, scientists conducting research, or designers working in graphics-intensive applications, enterprises are faced with different workloads that have different requirements.

NVIDIA offers a variety of customized vGPU software to meet these diverse needs. All three tiers of the company’s specialized vGPU software are available through the expanded free licensing:

NVIDIA GRID software delivers responsive VDI by virtualizing systems and applications for knowledge workers.

NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Data Center Workstation software provides workstation-class performance for creators using high-end graphics applications.

NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server software accelerates server virtualization with GPUs to power the most compute-intensive workflows, such as AI, deep learning and data science on a virtual machine.

Virtualized Performance, Enterprise Security and Broad Ecosystem Support

In addition to providing high performance and reducing latency for remote workers, NVIDIA vGPU software ensures protection for sensitive data and digital assets, which remain in the data center and aren’t saved to local client devices. This is an important security requirement for remote work across many industries, including visual effects and design, as well as for research and development.

NVIDIA vGPU software is certified on a broad ecosystem of hypervisors, platforms, user applications and management software to help IT teams quickly scale out support for remote workers.

Companies can deploy virtual workstations, compute and VDI from their on-prem data centers by installing the vGPU software licenses on all NVIDIA GPUs based on the Pascal, Volta and Turing architectures, including NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 GPUs, and NVIDIA M10 and M60 GPUs.