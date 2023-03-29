NXP CEO Kurt Sievers meets PM Narendra Modi to support semiconductor ecosystem in India

Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, met Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss India’s dynamic semiconductor ecosystem and NXP’s commitment to being an important player in it. Topics included in the discussion spanned policy framework, emerging technologies, deepening India’s value creation, and India’s manufacturing capabilities and ambitions. Mr. Sievers briefed the Honourable Prime Minister on NXP’s growth story in India, which includes centres of excellence innovating semiconductor solutions for the auto, industrial, IoT, and edge markets. Mr. Sievers also pledged NXP’s support to help develop India’s diverse domestic STEM workforce and support the country’s flourishing startup ecosystem.

Commenting on his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Sievers said: “It was a privilege to meet with Prime Minister Modi to discuss India’s rapidly growing semiconductor development and manufacturing ecosystem. We both agreed that India’s electronics manufacturing and design industry has the potential to become a much larger player in the global electronics value chain. NXP has enjoyed a 50-plus year history of operations in India, and our centres of excellence here are designing semiconductor solutions in-demand across the global auto, industrial, IoT, and secure edge markets. Our talented Indian team has generated hundreds of patents and is a powerhouse of NXP’s global network of innovation teams. We are committed to further drive India’s value creation for the global electronics industry.”

Regarding India’s electronic manufacturing ecosystem, Mr. Sievers added: “We are well aware of India’s ambition to be a major player in the global electronics supply chain, with a plan of growing the domestic electronics manufacturing to US$ 300 billion by 2026. Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government’s commitment to being one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing hubs underscores India’s recognition of the strategic importance and growth potential of the electronics industry.”

NXP is a world leader in automotive, security, connectivity solutions with its state-of-the-art technologies like radar, ultra-wide Band (UWB), 5G, NFC, and DRM, is playing an important role in strengthening the local manufacturing ecosystem. Multiple key applications in India like 5G/6G, secure authentication of goods, e-metering for electricity boards, e-passports, transport ticketing cards, and more, are actively using NXP technologies.

NXP is committed to the progress and success of the Indian semiconductor and electronics industry. The company has collaborated with MeitY, Invest India, Startup India, India Electronics, the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and state governments on a variety of initiatives and projects. As part of its mission toward enabling a better, safer, secure, and more sustainable world, NXP proactively engages with startups to develop innovative and long-lasting solutions.