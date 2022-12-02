NXP Semiconductors appoints Hitesh Garg as Country Manager to lead its India business and operations

NXP Semiconductors a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, has appointed Hitesh Garg as the India Country Manager. With over 25 years of experience, Hitesh in his new role will be responsible to lead and strategically growing the India business across all 4 sites – Bangalore, Noida, Pune and Hyderabad. He will additionally focus on strengthening the industry-govt-academia relationships, developing the semiconductor startup ecosystem, contributing to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘Self-Reliant India’ program, aiming to increase innovation in patents and strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

With more than a decade of experience with NXP in various roles, Hitesh will now focus on strategic growth, strengthening local teams, collaboration across sites, etc. Hitesh will continue to be the General Manager for Analog Mixed Signal IP (AMSIP). Prior to NXP, Hitesh worked in Conexant Systems, Microchip, and state-owned Semiconductor Complex Limited in various technical and lead roles.

On the appointment, Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NXP Semiconductors, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hitesh as the country manager of India. Hitesh is a proven transformational leader that will be pivotal to our continued growth. He has a strong operational focus, strategic competence, and a track record of bringing together diverse teams toward our larger business goals. He will help us to continue to deliver in India, one of the most interesting and diversified markets for us. We look forward to benefiting from his decades of industry expertise as we take the next steps to position the company for long-term success.”

Looking forward to his new role, Hitesh said, “I feel honored to take this role and look forward to leveraging my background and years of industry experience to propel NXP to renewed growth. India has huge potential in the semiconductor industry, and I am committed to the development of the sector in India. We at NXP will drive innovation in the automotive, semiconductor, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets thus enabling secure connections for a smarter world. This is an exciting time ahead and India with a huge reservoir of talent has a big role to play. At NXP India we have doubled up our employee strength in the last 3 years and will continue experiencing growth to meet the growing demand.”

In addition to Hitesh’s appointment, NXP has also announced a new India Country Council, that will support NXP India and help drive and support growth in the region. The Council will consist of leaders from cross-functional, cross-site teams in India, who will collaborate with Hitesh to achieve NXP India’s goals and objectives.

Hitesh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics and Communications and a Post-Graduate Degree in Management from IIM, Bangalore. He is known for his authentic and transparent leadership style and is well respected in the industry for leading innovation in technology and next-generation businesses.