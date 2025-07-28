Nxtra by Airtel signs partnership with AMPIN Energy Transition for green energy resources

Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Energy Transition have strengthened their partnership with a new, power-wheeling agreement involving 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected plants. With this, the total renewable energy partnership between the two companies has crossed over 200 MW. This will maximise Nxtra’s infrastructural efficiency, drive deeper decarbonisation and advance operational excellence—reinforcing Nxtra’s position as India’s leader in sustainable data centre solutions.

The additional capacity will be delivered to Nxtra in two phases, each through captive solar-wind power projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, respectively. AMPIN has been supplying solar power to Nxtra through intra-state, open access in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. With this new agreement, AMPIN will add 11 new states as well as new technologies such as large-scale ISTS renewable energy supply and the seamless supply of renewable energy from a single Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Ashish Arora, CEO, Nxtra by Airtel, said, “Sustainability is not just a commitment—it is our responsibility and our opportunity to lead. By powering our digital infrastructure with over 200 MW of renewable energy through our partnership with AMPIN, we are setting new standards for the industry. This achievement highlights our leadership in using ISTS-backed clean energy to power our facilities sustainably, boosting reliability and ensuring tangible climate impact. At Nxtra, we are determined to drive innovation and inspire action, ensuring that our operations not only support India’s digital growth but also protect its environment for generations to come.”

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD and CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition, said “With this partnership, we demonstrate that through a seamless blend of inter-state and intra-state renewable energy solutions backed by a pan-India presence, we can take any customer through a nearly 100% energy transition. Nxtra by Airtel, a leader in the data and fast-growing data centre space shares our vision for sustainability and we are proud to make data centres green by this association.”

AMPIN’s leadership in delivering scalable, sustainable energy solutions is an excellent example of its programmatic approach of building long-term relationships with its customers across technologies and geographies. Together, the companies aim to demonstrate how large-scale, renewable energy partnerships can drive system-wide efficiency and decarbonisation.

Driven by its Net Zero commitment, which is now SBTi aligned, Nxtra by Airtel continues to accelerate its sustainable initiatives by enabling large-scale decarbonisation of its digital infrastructure. The company has adopted multiple interventions to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations.

Nxtra joined the global RE100 initiative in June 2024, pledging to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources and becoming the first data centre in India and the 14th Indian company to join the initiative.