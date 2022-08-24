o9 Solutions continues its commitment to its ESG Agenda with o9 walks

o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced the results of o9 Walks 2022, one of o9’s flagship social impact initiatives that is aligned to organization’s commitment and progress toward its ESG goals.

First launched in 2021, o9 Walks is a global initiative that encourages o9 Solutions’ employees to walk and log their steps through an app, to support causes that focus on making a positive social and environmental change.

In 2022, the objective of o9 Walks was to promote an active lifestyle and raise funds for Trees for Tigers program in collaboration with Tree-Nation.org to support tree plantation on the fringes of Simlipal National Park, Odisha, to protect the only known habitat of the majestic and rare Melanistic (Black) tigers. The national park is also one of the UNESCO’s recognized biosphere reserves consisting of endangered species of flora and fauna.

From May 20 to June 20, 2022, more than 1,300 o9 employees and their families and friends, along with some customers and partners walked 315,865,563 steps as part of o9 Walks initiative. o9 has committed to plant a tree for every 50,000 steps. Overall, 6,317 trees have been planted to provide a safe and natural passage to tigers, avoiding human-wildlife conflict. Over the years, this natural wildlife corridor has been affected by rampant human activity such as mining, habitation, and other factors. As part of its social impact initiatives, o9 Solutions has planted more than 18,400 trees, reforesting around 11.2 hectares of land so far.

Recently, o9 Solutions also released its inaugural ESG report, which highlights o9’s sustainability and social impact strategies, activities, progress, metrics, and performance during 2021. The report sets the baseline for o9’s goal of becoming carbon neutral, and subsequently achieving its target of a net zero enterprise. It outlines some important milestones in this direction.

“o9 Walks reflects our core value and philosophy of making a difference in the world. The initiative positively impacts lives and our environment in multiple ways. As an organization whose solutions help enterprises make use of lesser earth’s resources and reduce their carbon footprint, we deeply understand the pressing need to conserve our ecosystem, particularly at a time when we are witnessing visible effects of climate change globally,” said Igor Rikalo, President and COO, o9 Solutions.