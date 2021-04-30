o9 Solutions, Deloitte Collaborate with New Service Agreement to Enhance Joint Delivery Capabilities

Read Article

o9 Solutions Inc., an AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, and Deloitte have further strengthened their strategic alliance with a new services agreement to provide joint implementation and operate services through a Center of Excellence. The agreement brings together o9’s visionary Integrated Business Planning platform (as recognized in Gartner’s latest Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions) with Deloitte’s global digital supply chain transformation experience to accelerate solution adoption and value realization for joint clients.

Together, o9 and Deloitte will provide delivery accelerators for enabling digital transformation of commercial and operational planning processes. The power of o9’s unique Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) technology and its ability to execute on a global level fits perfectly with Deloitte’s demonstrated industry credentials to deliver large-scale digital transformation programs. Under this new agreement, o9 and Deloitte will accelerate value realization by improving delivery timelines, cost, and user adoption across the consumer-packaged goods, retail, hi-tech and industrial products sectors.

“o9 Solutions and Deloitte are visionary leaders who can support customers in their digital transformation journey through end-to-end integrated planning. Capabilities like tailored process and change management are key for such digital transformation initiatives. o9’s rapid time-to-value methodology and our joint Center of Excellence with Deloitte enable clients to create tremendous value across their business chain,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO and co-founder of o9 Solutions.

“Operating successfully in today’s complex supply chain networks requires a new mindset. Our growing strategic relationship with o9 will further strengthen Deloitte’s commitment to deliver accelerated, long-range economic benefits to our clients,” said Adam Mussomeli, Principal and Supply Chain and Network Operations Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “The combination of Deloitte’s exemplary industry and planning experience and o9’s scalable platform brings together ingredients for successful digital supply chain transformation.

