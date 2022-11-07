o9 Solutions named as a collaborative supply networks leader by Forrester Wave

o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced it had been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022, published by Forrester Research. o9 Solutions received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria total across the “Strategy” and “Current Offering” categories. Additionally, o9 Solutions received the top score in the Strategy category.

The report states that “o9 Solutions demonstrates the power of its Enterprise Knowledge Graph. o9 applies its knowledge graph technology to internal and external data sources combining market, demand, and supply knowledge for supply network resilience and sustainability.” Additionally, the report notes that, “o9’s current offering demonstrated strengths in identification and authentication of network participants, master data synchronization, attributes and ratings, collaborative master scheduling, scheduling change symmetry, and integration and extensibility.”

“Building resilient supply chains is more important than ever. Our future-proof Digital Brain platform and Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology help enterprises gain the insights to transform their integrated planning and decision-making processes in a scalable and flexible manner,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, of o9 Solutions. “When businesses are able to forecast demand more accurately, detect demand and supply risks and opportunities earlier, and evaluate what-if scenarios in real-time, they can enable alignment and collaboration across their entire value chain. We believe o9’s recognition speaks to the power of our technology in helping our clients realize game-changing improvements throughout their businesses.”

The Forrester Wave is a data-driven evaluation of software, hardware, and services markets used to inform buying decisions. In this report, Forrester Wave identifies and evaluates the 15 most significant Collaborative Supply Networks providers, then scores vendors based on current offering, strategy, and market presence.