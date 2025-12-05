Observability delivers up to 10x ROI for telcos, while technology industry looks to mature foundational DevOps practices: New Relic report

New Relic released its State of Observability for Telecommunications and Technology report, which reveals the dramatically different approaches to observability adoption being taken by these two industries. Surveying over 500 engineering leaders and IT team members at telecommunications and technology companies, the report is based on data from the New Relic 2025 Observability Forecast. The report reveals a link between companies using AI and realising a strong return on investment (ROI) by adopting observability to monitor AI systems. The data also suggests that telcos are betting big on AI-powered observability, while technology companies lead the way in traditional monitoring capabilities.

Outages are frequent and costly

The research reveals that 57% of telcos and 27% of technology respondents experience high-business-impact outages weekly or more. The cost of this downtime is staggering and a shared concern for both industries. High-impact outages cost telcos an average of $2 million per hour, compared to $1.6 million per hour for technology companies. For technology companies, outages can be linked to revenue loss and operational problems, but for telcos, the stakes are higher. An outage can represent a public safety crisis with implications for regulatory action.

Two paths to observability; one strong focus on AI adoption

Telcos are taking an AI-focused approach to observability adoption, with 74% already adopting AI monitoring; a figure that significantly outpaces the global average of 54% across all industries. Less than 52% of technology companies are currently deploying AI monitoring, but 94% plan to do so in the next three years. Technology organisations have also taken a methodical, bottom-up approach towards observability, with 71% currently deploying alerts and network monitoring and 69% using Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) practices. They also have high deployment rates of foundational capabilities like infrastructure monitoring, Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and distributed tracing. Despite strategic industry differences, the push toward advanced automation is unifying. AI technologies are the top strategic driver for observability adoption in both industries, cited by 32% of telcos and 38% of technology companies.

Observability creates a strong return on investment

Both telcos and tech organisations see strong returns from their observability investments, with 58% of telcos and 49% of tech companies reporting a ROI of 2-3x or more. Additionally, 10% of telco respondents report between 5-10x returns, while 50% of respondents state that it helps them achieve business KPIs – well above the overall average of all respondents at 36%.

“This data is powerful because it shows more than one path to observability maturity. For telcos, they face extreme pressure from high outage costs and are successfully leapfrogging traditional monitoring to go AI-first, while IT organisations are leveraging their strengths by building a developer-centric foundation,” said New Relic Chief Technology Strategist Nic Benders. “For both industries, observability is no longer just a technical tool; it is a key strategy driving business performance as well as operational stability across both the telecommunications and technology industries.”