Odyssey Technologies launches first-of-its-kind solutions for secure digital communication

Odyssey Technologies is a nearly three-decade old public listed company specialising in information security products and services, The company specialises in authentication frameworks and digital signature solutions that ensure trust and integrity in digital interactions.

They have announced the release of two software products: xorkeesign Mail and xorkeesign Spot. These innovative solutions address the critical global issue of secure digital communications, potentially benefiting 200 million email users and over a billion smartphone users.

While the term “digital arrest” has gained traction across the last two years in India, this also reflects the growing concern over digital frauds such as identity theft, digital blackmail, extortion, and ransomware attacks. Despite numerous security advisories and software patches, these threats persist worldwide, including in the U.S., where citizens receive only warnings and advisories for scams.

B. Robert Raja, Chairman and Managing Director of Odyssey Technologies, said, “Our experience in providing security software for sensitive financial segments led us to identify the asymmetry of digital identity as the core issue here. Hackers know their victims, but the victims remain unaware of this. Odyssey’s new products directly tackle this problem. By enabling senders to authenticate their emails, SMS, and other messages, xorkeesign Mail and xorkeesign Spot prevent hackers from hiding behind false identities, empowering potential victims with the ability to verify the authenticity of the communication.”