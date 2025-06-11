Officenet Unveils AI-Powered Face Recognition Attendance System for Field and Remote Teams

New Delhi, June 2025: In a major leap toward digitizing workforce management, Officenet, one of India’s leading HRMS (Human Resource Management System) platforms, has launched an AI-based face recognition attendance system designed specifically for distributed and mobile-first workforces.

This new feature, now live on both Android and iOS platforms, leverages facial recognition and real-time location tagging to enable seamless, secure attendance marking for employees working in the field or remotely. The company reports that the solution improves accuracy by up to 90% while reducing manual effort by more than 60%.

By eliminating dependency on biometric hardware and manual check-ins, Officenet’s latest innovation addresses a critical gap in attendance tracking for gig workers, frontline employees, and decentralized teams. The system integrates directly into existing payroll and compliance workflows, further simplifying HR operations.

“The future of HRMS lies in making processes more intuitive, automated, and employee-friendly. We developed this feature to simplify attendance for on-the-move teams while ensuring backend accuracy for HR and payroll,” said Sonali Chowdhry, CEO, Officenet. “With AI and real-time syncing, HR becomes less about tracking and more about strategy.”

This face recognition system adds to Officenet’s growing suite of smart tools that include voice-controlled attendance via Siri Shortcuts, geo-fencing, and AI-driven HR chatbots that manage employee queries, issue reporting, feedback, and regularisation—all within a unified platform.

Officenet has steadily built its reputation as a comprehensive, next-gen HRMS, automating essential HR functions such as attendance, payroll, compliance, and employee engagement. By removing process bottlenecks and reducing operational overheads, the platform is helping companies move from reactive HR to strategic workforce management.

Trusted by over 500 mid to large-sized enterprises across India—including names like Havells, LG Electronics, Prince Pipes, JBM Group, Vishal Megamart, Trivitron, KRBL Rice, and LT Foods—Officenet continues to deepen its investments in AI and IoT technologies to power the future of work.