Okta appoints Mathew Graham as Chief Security Officer for APAC

Okta has appointed experienced security executive Mathew Graham as its Chief Security Officer (CSO) for the Asia-Pacific region. Graham will be responsible for driving Okta’s regional security strategy, helping organisations strengthen Identity as critical infrastructure for business resilience.

Graham will work closely with customers, partners and industry stakeholders to support the adoption of phishing-resistant authentication, identity governance, and advanced security posture management as organisations embrace AI and prepare for evolving cyber threats.

Stephanie Barnett, Vice President and Interim GM APJ, ANZ, Okta, said: “Mathew’s appointment comes at a time when organisations in Asia Pacific are under intensifying pressure to address rising cyber threats and the opportunities presented by AI. His extensive experience in cloud and SaaS security, combined with his ability to partner with executives and boards, makes him ideally placed to help our customers strengthen digital trust and secure the next generation of identities, both human and non-human.”

Advertisement

Commenting on his appointment, Mathew Graham said: “Throughout my career, I’ve seen security evolve from locking down infrastructure to safeguarding applications, data, and now AI agents. The constant has been Identity. It has always been at the heart of the stack. As AI reshapes the workforce and attackers continue to innovate, the question isn’t just what we’re protecting, it’s who we are trusting. At Okta, I’m excited to help customers go deeper, securing people, systems, and digital colleagues with a neutral and extensible identity platform.”

With more than 20 years of experience across government, cloud, and enterprise SaaS security, Graham has a unique perspective across every layer of the technology stack, from infrastructure to applications. He was most recently at Workday and has also worked at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Salesforce.