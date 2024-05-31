OnePlay launches OneSpace, India’s premier cloud PC service

OnePlay proudly announces the launch of OneSpace, a groundbreaking Cloud PC service. This innovative addition to OnePlay’s cloud gaming platform promises to revolutionise how users play AAA games while also seamlessly running different softwares and other PC-related applications on any device. OneSpace can be accessed through the OnePlay platform with new upcoming WebRTC Support for Linux, iPhone & IOS. With OneSpace, users can bid farewell to limitations on the type of hardware they need to play their favourite games or perform other PC-related tasks and seamlessly access high-end PC capabilities on the cloud.

This innovative subscription service gives users access to OnePlay’s expanding library of over 350+ games and applications, streamed directly to their devices. OneSpace delivers unmatched performance to its users with 24GB DDR5 RAM, a 4-core, 8-thread CPU clocked at 4.3+ GHz, and 256GB+ NVMe SSD storage with built-in backup.

Commenting on the launch, Harshit Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of OnePlay said, “With OneSpace, we mark a new era of end-to-end cloud gaming and workspace that will change the way people view and use streaming. By providing access to a versatile platform, we are empowering not just gamers but all users to unlock the full potential of gaming and PC usage, without being limited by their hardware capabilities.”

Furthermore, OneSpace ensures seamless connectivity with a Gigabit network connection for an exceptional browsing experience and supports high frame rates up to 120FPS and beyond, ideal for any high-end PC usage. OneSpace delivers excellent performance per rupee and runs seamlessly on web browsers or the OnePlay platform. Users can enjoy top-tier graphics supporting NVIDIA’s RTX, DLSS, and Frame Generation technologies. Future scalability options will allow users to choose from different GPU models, configurations, and storage capacities to meet their specific needs.