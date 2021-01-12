Opengear adds resources to support channel and strengthens footprint in India

Read Article

Opengear,a leading provider of solutions that deliver secure, resilient network access and automation to critical IT infrastructure is adding sales, marketing, and technical resources for channel partners in India. The company also announced strategic expansion plans to enhance its foothold in the country.

Founded in 2004, Opengear delivers critical IT infrastructure, including failover-to-cellular and Out-of-Band management solutions, to organizations of all sizes. Its provisioning, orchestration and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances enables technical staff to manage data centers and remote network locations.

Opengear solutions focus on network management for data centers and remote sites, regardless of geographical location. In India, Opengear has provided services to several multinational firms in IT and pharmaceutical industries. To continue that momentum, the company will support the channel with a range of sales, marketing, and technical resources to accelerate successful sales cycles.

With growing opportunities in India, Opengear is reinforcing its commitment to the subcontinent through a strategic multi-year expansion. The company has already forged alliances with premium organizations and has joined forces with Ingram Micro India to extend its distribution across India. This will enable Opengear to leverage Ingram Micro’s robust Indian channel base and broaden the reach of its solutions.

“India represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities for Opengear in the region,” said Brendan Walsh, Opengear’s vice president of sales for the Asia-Pacific region. “We plan to continue investing in and expand our presence to support customers even more. Our integrated solutions allow enterprises to remotely and securely access distributed IT infrastructures. As the IoT increasingly moves data processing closer to the network edge, Opengear solutions allow companies to efficiently and cost-effectively provision new equipment at any compute location. We’re incorporating embedded cellular, open APIs, and network operations workflows, so customers can maximize network availability. We believe our significant investments in R&D, along with strong alliances in the sales channel, will help us continue to grow at a market-leading pace.”

