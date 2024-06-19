OpenText cybersecurity announces Carbonite Cloud-to-Cloud Backup 

OpenText Cybersecurity today introduced Carbonite Cloud-to-Cloud Backup in India enabling organisations to protect business-critical data stored on third-party SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Dropbox or Box. The new offering provides comprehensive backup and recovery into a local data centre in Mumbai to reduce latency issues while meeting data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

“So far, 2024 has proven to be a turbulent year for companies in India and across the world. Organisations’ data privacy practices have been challenged, and in turn, we’re seeing customers demand stricter mandates on their data. This is also fuelled by the India Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDPA) where compliance is changing the way businesses store, secure and protect their data on devices, networks, cloud applications and platforms. Working with our network of partners, cloud to cloud backup enables MSPs to offer their customers the ability to backup and restore data at a local level. It ensures the end-user is mitigating data privacy concerns without latency,” said Steve Stavridis, Regional Vice President of APAC at OpenText Cybersecurity.

Only 13 percent of IT professionals are aware they are responsible for backing up their data on third-party SaaS applications during cloud transformation projects. This highlights an opportunity for channel partners and cloud service providers to help their customers understand the shared responsibility model that will establish stronger data resiliency while adhering to India’s government Data Protection Policy.

Carbonite Cloud-to-Cloud Backup enables quick restore of SaaS data, reducing the impact of data loss. Its intuitive, automated and secure SaaS backup increases cyber resilience while greatly improving recovery time objectives. MSPs will be able to provide their customers with key benefits including daily backups, unlimited storage and retention, reliable customer support, recovery from any point-in-time.

The increase demand and growth has led OpenText Cybersecurity to open ten data centres worldwide including in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, South Africa United Kingdom and United States. The investment and expansion of datacentres in the APAC region are ISO 27001 certified with full redundancy (S3 to Glacier), and HIPAA and GDPR compliant, gives partners and customers the confidence their data is protected.

“With the speed in which cyberattacks and technology are evolving, businesses are relying more heavily on service providers to deliver a robust framework for their data to remain resilient. Channel partners are realising the security gap and are ensuring they are providing customers with the right measures to protect and restore their data held on third-party SaaS applications. It allows customers to maintain responsibility for their data while being compliant,” adds Stavridis.