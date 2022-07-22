OpenText launches 3 new solutions on Salesforce AppExchange

OpenText announced the addition of three new solutions on the Salesforce AppExchange, bringing its total number of AppExchange offerings to six and enabling customers of any size to benefit from the governance, productivity, and efficiency of the OpenText content services platform.

Included in this latest launch is OpenText Core Content, a Content Services platform that customers can leverage to effectively manage their content. In addition, OpenText Media Management (OTMM) and OpenText Documentum are now also available on the AppExchange, expanding the potential for existing OpenText customers to connect to Salesforce.

“Through our expanded offering on AppExchange, businesses can strategically manage customer relationships and connect with even more key OpenText solutions to elevate information-led customer management and experiences,” said Ted Harrison, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Sales at OpenText. “The addition of these three solutions provides customers access to one of the most comprehensive ranges of content management solutions.”

OpenText Core Content helps organizations manage information using a robust SaaS platform that integrates with applications like Salesforce to power modern work. Core Content provides users with an intuitive business workspace model that ensures the right content is surfaced to the right people when they need it, helping to promote increased employee productivity, accelerated processes and enhanced governance.

Additional OpenText solutions now available on the Salesforce AppExchange include:

OpenText Media Management : OpenText Media Management for Salesforce provides easy access to rich media assets directly from within the CRM platform. OTMM helps drive increased productivity and efficiency for all sales and service teams, while maintaining overall brand experience.

: OpenText Media Management for Salesforce provides easy access to rich media assets directly from within the CRM platform. OTMM helps drive increased productivity and efficiency for all sales and service teams, while maintaining overall brand experience. OpenText Documentum: OpenText Documentum for Salesforce is an enterprise solution for sharing and managing documents and content, enabling users to access valuable information that is already managed within their secure Documentum environment directly from within Salesforce to streamline process and expedite decision making.

“OpenText and its suite of information management solutions continue to be a welcome addition to AppExchange, helping customers streamline workflows and increase productivity,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Integrated directly with Salesforce, OpenText Core Content, OpenText Media Management and OpenText Documentum are currently available on AppExchange alongside three other OpenText solutions, including OpenText Exstream and OpenText Extended ECM.