OpenText Unveils Secure Cloud Evolution to Supercharge Managed Service Provider (MSP) Business Growth in India

OpenText announced a major evolution of its Secure Cloud platform, designed to drive growth for managed security providers (MSPs). With fresh features like automated provisioning, enriched product recommendations, integrated task management and improved reporting and analytics, the platform streamlines MSP operations helping them focus on customer growth and retention.

With the acquisition of Zix in 2021, OpenText made further investments to enhance the capabilities within the Secure Cloud platform, and to extend the platform to the APAC market. According to Canalys managed services is growing at 14.8% CAGR of approximately US$80.9 billion, with cybersecurity spending growth in Asia-Pacific is set at 12% CAGR and expected to reach US$47 billion by 2027.

In India, the managed services sector is a growing market, projected to reach 8.7% GAGR and INR 93,197.3 Crore by 2033.The surge is fueled by the speed of digital transformation, complexities of IT environments, the proliferation of AI-gen threats and cost-optimisations where businesses are seeking partners to deliver and manage their IT infrastructure and technology stack.

Increasing cyber-attacks, evolving global and local regulations and demanding cyber insurance requirements, compliance has become a top priority for organisations worldwide. The release of OpenText Secure Cloud in APAC signifies an opportunity for managed service partners to simplify and consolidate their data and email security, detection and response and recovery solutions under one multi-tenanted platform. This release also allows OpenText to maintain its commitment to channel partners by establishing a 2-tier structure within the single platform for partners to procure, manage and deliver OpenText Cybersecurity security and data protection solutions while continuing to work with their local distributors for additional support and services.

Recently, the OpenText Cybersecurity’s 2024 Global Managed Security Survey revealed that 56% of MSPs and MSSPs are chosen by clients for their ability to deliver robust security services. In response, OpenText Cybersecurity is simplifying the path for MSPs to deliver end-to-end security solutions through a single, unified platform. With Secure Cloud, partners can provide customers with greater flexibility and choice in billing models that suits their client’s budget, allowing customers to scale.

“At OpenText, we’re seeing a clear shift among our partners in India toward managed services and hybrid delivery models,” said Steve Stavridis, Regional Vice President, APAC, OpenText Cybersecurity. “We understand the unique challenges MSPs face in today’s fast-evolving threat landscape and the growing complexity around data privacy and compliance.”

“Organisations’ data privacy practices are being tested like never before, and customers are now demanding stricter control over how their data is stored and protected. This shift is further accelerated by India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDPA), which is redefining how businesses secure data across devices, networks, cloud applications, and platforms.

Our Secure Cloud platform enhancements are built to meet these demands, helping MSPs simplify operations while delivering robust, end-to-end security. With features like automated provisioning, unified billing, and seamless task management in a single, multi-tenant solution, MSPs can scale confidently and efficiently. This in turns enables MSPs build stronger, profitable, more resilient businesses and gain credibility in the digital economy.”The expansion features:

Platform enhancements: A modern interface with new MSP workflows, integrated task management and a streamlined billing, payments and invoicing experience. This unified platform allows MSPs to manage, administer, and bill clients more efficiently, saving time and improved delivery.

Security Analytics and recommendations: MSPs can now offer tailored, cross-functional security solutions with ease, thanks to new product recommendation features that analyses the collective data and recommendations solutions to close security gaps found in the environment include email risk management, compliance, data risk management and security.

All-in-One Platform: The multi-tenanted platform includes endpoint protection, email threat protection, DNS protection, security awareness training, email continuity, email encryption, MDR and EDR and cloud-to-cloud backup, further expanding the platforms

With 100,000 small-to-medium businesses globally already relying on Secure Cloud, these enhancements will enable MSPs to deliver even more comprehensive security services to a growing customer base.