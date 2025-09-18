Oracle AI agents help HR leaders boost workforce productivity and enhance performance management

Oracle has announced the launch of new AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help HR leaders transform workforce management, streamline HR processes, and deliver more personalized employee experiences. The initiative is designed to address the growing complexity of workforce dynamics by embedding intelligence across the employee lifecycle — from recruitment and onboarding to career growth and performance management.

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the AI agents are natively integrated into Oracle Fusion Applications and come at no additional cost. This means HR leaders, managers, recruiters, and employees can access AI-driven insights and automation directly within their existing workflows, improving efficiency while maintaining strong security and compliance.

According to Chris Leone, Executive Vice President, Applications Development, Oracle:

“As organizations navigate increasing workforce complexity and growing employee expectations, HR leaders need technology that streamlines manual processes and enhances engagement. These new AI agents automate time-consuming tasks, enable continuous performance management, and free managers and employees to focus on delivering meaningful business outcomes.”

The new AI-powered capabilities will help:

Recruitment and internal mobility: by recommending roles to employees, assessing job fit, and automating interview scheduling.

Career development and skills management: by supporting personalized learning, offering career guidance, and helping managers plan promotions and succession.

Core HR functions: by acting as a concierge for employee and manager queries, guiding staffing decisions, and simplifying policy navigation.

Payroll and compliance: by proactively identifying anomalies, ensuring smoother payroll runs, and strengthening succession planning.

By embedding intelligence across these areas, Oracle aims to reduce administrative overhead, deliver faster decision-making, and elevate employee engagement. The platform empowers HR teams to shift from transactional work to strategic initiatives that improve workforce productivity and create meaningful career pathways for employees.

With AI now woven into the fabric of Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, organizations can harness real-time insights to build agile, future-ready workplaces while keeping employee experience at the core