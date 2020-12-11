Oracle announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Read Article

Oracle Corporation has announced fiscal 2021 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 2% year-over-year to $9.8 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 4% to $7.1 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 3% to $1.1 billion.

Q2 GAAP operating income was up 13% to $3.6 billion and GAAP operating margin was 37%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 14% to $4.6 billion and non-GAAP operating margin was 47%. GAAP net income was up 6% to $2.4 billion, and non-GAAP net income was up 9% to $3.2 billion. GAAP earnings per share was up 16% to $0.80, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 19% to $1.06.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.1 billion. Operating cash flow was $14.0 billion during the trailing twelve months.

“Our highly profitable multi-billion dollar Fusion and NetSuite Cloud ERP applications businesses grew revenue 33% and 21% respectively in Q2,” said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. “These two strategic cloud applications businesses are major contributors to Oracle’s increased operating earnings and consistent earnings per share growth. We expect this rapid market share and revenue growth trend to continue as both Gartner and IDC rank Oracle’s ERP suite number one in the cloud.”

“Oracle’s Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure is adding customers and growing revenue at a rate well in excess of 100% per year,” said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. “Demand for our Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure is exceeding our plan and we are opening new datacenters as fast as we can. Oracle opened 13 additional regional datacenters in 2020 to bring our total to 29 regional datacenters worldwide, more than AWS.”

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 7, 2021, with a payment date of January 21, 2021.

Oracle increased its already aggressive expansion plan, and now expects to have 38 Cloud regions live by mid-2021 with the recent opening of three new commercial cloud regions, one in Dubai, one in the United Kingdom, and one in Chile. Oracle has opened 13 Cloud regions so far in 2020 and currently operates 29 regions globally—the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider.

Oracle announced the next generation of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, which helps customers accelerate their most challenging transaction processing and data analytics projects in 29 global cloud regions and Dedicated Region [email protected]

“Per IDC’s latest SaaSPath survey, SaaS ERP customers ranked Oracle highest in overall satisfaction among SAP, Microsoft, and Workday.” Source: IDC SaaSPath 2020: Vendor Ratings, Aug 2020.

Customer Momentum

Equinix – As the world’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix operates more than 200 data centers serving over 10,000 customers. The company plans to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM, and CX to replace Oracle E-Business Suite applications. Equinix expects to simplify and automate critical finance and go-to-market processes, eliminating manual data entry and providing new functionality for their finance teams.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) – One of the largest private biomedical research institutions in the US, HHMI is leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to shift various high-performance computing workloads from on-premise to the cloud. This gives their scientific researchers superior performance and, with significantly lower data egress charges, provides more computing value for their investment.

First Solar – Solar electricity is essential to the world’s energy mix, and First Solar, the leading American company among the world’s largest solar manufacturers, is helping drive the transition to a sustainable energy future. As part of its efforts to streamline and transform internal systems, the company is replacing its multiple, disconnected platforms with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM, and CX.

T-Mobile – As they quickly expand their subscriber base and 5G network coverage, T-Mobile continues to make customer experience their top priority. They’re investing across all customer touchpoints, including their roughly 10,000 retail locations in North America. T-Mobile has chosen Oracle Retail cloud applications for planning, distribution, and optimization to help them improve customer satisfaction and their Net Promoter Score. They also expect the system to help them add more subscribers by, for example, using the platform’s analytics and embedded artificial intelligence to optimize in-store product placement during new device launches.

