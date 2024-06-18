Oracle APEX AI Assistant enables natural language-based development of enterprise applications

Oracle today announced new AI innovations in the latest release of the Oracle APEX low-code development platform. The new APEX AI Assistant simplifies application development and helps developers quickly build feature-rich, mission-critical applications at scale. Developers now can create applications by using natural language prompts to specify desired capabilities and components and automatically generate SQL statements, perform one-click debug correction, eliminate the need to remember table names, and easily add an out-of-the-box conversational interface to their applications. Oracle APEX is a fully supported, no-cost feature of Oracle Database and all Oracle Database services including Oracle Autonomous Database that developers can try for free.

By replacing complex traditional coding, Oracle APEX’s declarative development approach enables developers to build and deploy mission-critical enterprise applications 20X faster with 100X less code. With over 21 million applications built, Oracle APEX is the platform of choice for over 850,000 developers in organisations across industries worldwide.

“As a developer and someone who writes SQL every day, I know how challenging it can be to remember table names, column names, and syntax I don’t frequently use. Having an AI assistant to determine column names contextually, JOINS, and generate complex syntax is a real game changer,” said Mike Hichwa, senior vice president, software development, Oracle. “Best of all, I can use plain natural language, such as ‘show me all pink T-shirts in size large left over from the most recent shipments to our Kansas City and Wichita locations’ and the APEX AI Assistant will automate that for me, and show me the precise results.”

Oracle APEX is included in Oracle Database and all Oracle Database services including Oracle Autonomous Database, delivering extreme application performance, as well as industry-hardened security, availability, and scalability. For example, when used in conjunction with AI Vector Search in Oracle Database 23ai, Oracle APEX offers a way for developers to combine semantic search for documents, images, and other unstructured data with searches on private business data.

New AI enhancements in Oracle APEX include: