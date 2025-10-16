Oracle brings agentic AI to hiring with new capabilities in fusion cloud recruiting

Oracle today announced new agentic AI-powered capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), designed to transform how organizations attract, engage, and hire talent.

Built using Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, the new Oracle Career Coach leverages agentic AI to analyze candidate backgrounds, skills, and interests—helping employers surface better job matches, improve applicant quality, and gain deeper talent insights.

The solution delivers a complete AI-driven hiring journey — from job discovery to interview scheduling — while personalizing every interaction for candidates and optimizing recruiter productivity.

Hyper-Personalized Candidate Experiences

Oracle Career Coach empowers candidates to market themselves for the right roles and helps recruiters understand their full potential:

Deep candidate analysis: Goes beyond résumé data to assess capabilities, skills, and aspirations.

Precise job recommendations: Suggests roles aligned with a candidate’s profile and career goals.

On-demand assistance: Offers 24/7 conversational AI support for queries, qualification screening, and mock interviews.

Faster, Smarter Hiring

For employers, the new capabilities streamline recruitment by:

Expediting applications through automated data transfer, AI-generated summaries, and guided workflows.

Simplifying interview scheduling with one-click coordination for pre-qualified candidates.

Consistent, Branded Experiences Across Channels

Organizations can maintain brand identity and accessibility across multiple channels:

Unified branding for a cohesive, tailored candidate journey.

Multi-channel access through responsive web, mobile, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Flexible LLM options allowing use of Oracle-optimized or third-party models.

“With Oracle Career Coach, we’re helping organizations personalize hiring at scale,” said an Oracle spokesperson. “Agentic AI delivers deeper talent insights while creating meaningful, responsive experiences that reflect each organization’s brand and values.”

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, the new recruiting capabilities integrate seamlessly with the broader Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite, connecting the entire talent lifecycle from hire to retire. Combined with Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting Booster, organizations can grow talent pools, drive internal mobility, and automate hiring workflows with embedded AI.

Additionally, enterprises and partners can use Oracle AI Agent Studio to build, test, and deploy custom AI agents, extending these innovations across the enterprise.