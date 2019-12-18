Oracle builds on its SaaS momentum in India

Oracle has announced that Oracle Cloud Applications is now live in its Gen 2 Cloud region in Mumbai. With deployment in Oracle Cloud Regions in India, Oracle Cloud Applications can now be leveraged by existing and new customers, including those operating in sectors that are bound by the country’s regulatory environment such as public sector or banking and telecom companies.

Oracle Cloud enables customers to simply consume enterprise functionality as a cloud application, as well as enables customers to move existing applications and build new applications, all based on the same secure, reliable, and high performance cloud infrastructure. Oracle Cloud’s strategy and integration of cloud services means that Oracle Cloud Applications can keep data within India, addressing some of the strictest data sovereignty regulations.

Today’s news is yet another sign of the continued growth in Oracle’s Cloud business in India. As hundreds of new features like AI/ML get added to Oracle Cloud Applications, more organisations in India are choosing Oracle to modernise and automate a wide spectrum of business functions including finance (ERP), human resources (HCM), supplychain (SCM), commerce, marketing, sales, and services (CX). New customers include Adani Group, Apollo Tyres, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Century Textiles, Cure.fit, Dalmia Group, Edelweiss Financial Services, Gangaram Hospitals, Grasim (Aditya Birla Group), IDFC First Bank, KLAY Chain of Preschools, Ola Cabs, OYO Rooms, Reliance Capital, Tata Sons, Unilever and Yes Bank .

Oracle Cloud Applications is the world’s most complete and innovative suite of applications. It is built on the very latest cloud platform and infrastructure and delivers proven, best-of-breed applications across every business function. With Oracle Cloud Applications, organizations of all sizes can take advantage of a complete and integrated suite of applications to break down silos, quickly and easily embrace the latest innovations, and improve user engagement, collaboration, and performance.

To support its customers around the world, Oracle plans to launch 20 new Oracle Cloud regions by the end of 2020, for a total of 36 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions. Customers will now have access to all Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services including Oracle Autonomous Database; as well as Oracle Cloud Applications, in these regions. Oracle Cloud has opened 12 regions in the past year and currently operates 16 regions globally—11 commercial and five government—the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider.

Arun Khehar, senior vice president, Applications, Oracle ECMEA said, “Oracle has more SaaS solutions than anyone in the industry and this is a strong attraction for our customers. Oracle Cloud Applications help customers add new capabilities like machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), digital assistants, analytics, blockchain, and other technologies to align with their core missions.”

Prasad Rai, vice president, Applications, Oracle India said, “Demand for Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle HCM Cloud and Oracle Customer Experience Cloud continues to increase in India. Now, with Oracle Cloud Applications available in our India cloud region, we’re able to offer our customers the same industry-leading suite of SaaS applications with additional performance, security and scalability. This provides even more incentive for organizations to move their business to the cloud with Oracle.”

Chairman & CEO Edelweiss, Rashesh Shah said, “I congratulate Oracle for bringing Oracle Cloud Applications live into their India datacenter. We see great potential for SaaS and managed services in India; localizing these offerings from India data centres, regulated under Indian regulations would enable Indian companies to take advantage of the latest technologies. At Edelweiss, we have actively moved our platform choices to SaaS, managed services and server less architecture so we can invest more on innovation and provide best in class products and services to our customers.‘’