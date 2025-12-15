Oracle Database@Google Cloud launches in India, accelerating multicloud AI and analytics adoption

Oracle has made Oracle Database@Google Cloud available to customers in India, marking a significant step in expanding multicloud database services in the country. The offering is now live in the Asia-South 1 (Mumbai) Google Cloud region, enabling customers to run Oracle database services while keeping data in-country to meet sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

With this launch, Indian enterprises can access Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)—directly from their chosen Google Cloud region. The move is aimed at helping organizations modernize mission-critical workloads, improve analytics and AI productivity, and simplify procurement through partner-led models.

A key differentiator is an industry-first reseller program, which allows Oracle and Google Cloud partners to offer Oracle Database@Google Cloud via the Google Cloud Marketplace. Customers can procure the service through trusted partners while leveraging existing Google Cloud commitments, streamlining contracting and billing.

Enabling AI-driven insights in a multicloud world

Oracle Database@Google Cloud is designed to let enterprises combine data stored in Oracle databases with Google Cloud’s analytics and AI services, including BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Gemini models. This integration enables faster decision-making and deeper business insights, while also supporting the migration and modernization of large-scale Oracle workloads.

“As enterprises in India increasingly adopt multicloud strategies, Oracle Database@Google Cloud provides the flexibility, performance, scale, and security they need,” said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India. “Customers can now integrate Oracle AI Database capabilities with Google Cloud’s AI and analytics tools to build new AI applications with speed and confidence.”

Sashi Sreedharan, managing director, Google Cloud India, added, “This launch empowers customers to accelerate on-premises migrations and modernize applications, while laying the foundation for the next generation of agentic AI solutions in a multicloud environment.”

Portfolio of advanced database services

The services available in India through Oracle Database@Google Cloud include:

Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure: Built on Exadata X11M and Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), it delivers high performance, scalability, availability, and security for demanding AI, analytics, and OLTP workloads.

Oracle Autonomous AI Database: A fully managed platform that uses AI and ML to automate patching, provisioning, tuning, scaling, backups, and security, while supporting massive scale and built-in AI capabilities.

Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse: Combines Apache Iceberg open data tables with Oracle AI Database and Exadata, while integrating with Google BigQuery and BigLake to enable seamless AI and analytics across platforms.

Oracle AI Database 26ai: Introduces capabilities such as AI Vector Search, JSON Relational Duality Views, and hundreds of new features to simplify AI application development across structured and unstructured data.

Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service: Provides near-zero data loss recovery and ransomware protection with immutable, automatically validated backups across OCI and Google Cloud regions.

Partner ecosystem expands multicloud adoption

The Oracle Database@Google Cloud Partner Program is now available in India, enabling eligible partners from both the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program and the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) to resell the service and embed it into their solutions.

“At PwC, we believe real digital transformation happens when the right partners come together,” said Manpreet Singh Ahuja, chief clients and alliances officer, PwC India. “By unifying Google Cloud’s AI and analytics services with Oracle’s industry-leading database, we’re helping Indian enterprises accelerate their AI journeys and extract more value from existing investments.”

Sanjay Narang, executive director at Deloitte India, described the launch as “a game-changing move” that allows clients to align multicloud strategies by combining Oracle’s database strengths with Google Cloud’s agility.

With Oracle Database@Google Cloud now available in India, enterprises gain a powerful new option to modernize IT, unlock AI-driven insights, and build future-ready, compliant multicloud architectures.