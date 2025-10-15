Oracle expands AI and cloud reach with new OCI Dedicated Region 25

At Oracle AI World, Oracle announced the launch of OCI Dedicated Region 25, a new addition to its distributed cloud portfolio designed to help organizations deploy the full power of Oracle Cloud in virtually any data center environment.

The latest Dedicated Region delivers more than 200 AI and cloud services directly into customer environments with a reduced physical footprint—requiring as few as three racks—allowing organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance agility, and meet sovereign AI and data compliance requirements.

“Organizations want the freedom to run AI and cloud services where they deliver the most value,” said Scott Twaddle, Senior Vice President, Product and Industries, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With OCI Dedicated Region 25, we’re redefining what a dedicated cloud can be—bringing the full Oracle Cloud experience to any data center with unmatched flexibility, simplicity, and sovereignty.”

OCI Dedicated Region 25 is engineered to meet the evolving needs of enterprises, governments, and regulated industries. By combining a modular, network-first design with enterprise-grade security and full operational parity with Oracle’s public cloud, customers can scale from a few racks to hyperscale environments without downtime or re-architecting.

Key benefits include:

Modular scalability: Start small with three racks and expand seamlessly to hyperscale.

Compact, hyperconverged infrastructure: Maximizes space and power efficiency with standardized, high-density compute and storage racks.

Integrated multi-layered security: Features biometric-locked racks, encrypted software-defined networks, and compliance-grade protection.

Full public cloud parity: Access to Oracle’s entire suite of AI, data, and SaaS services within a customer’s own data center.

Support for sovereign and regulatory requirements: Enables governments and enterprises to retain full control of their data.

Oracle-managed operations: Oracle operates the region end-to-end, allowing customers to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure management.

Kazushi Koga, Corporate Executive Officer and SEVP, Head of Platform at Fujitsu Limited, said the new deployment option aligns with their cloud strategy.

“With OCI Dedicated Region 25, we can deliver AI and cloud services inside our own data centers quickly and flexibly,” he noted. “It gives us the ability to expand capacity without disruption and deploy new services faster to our customers.”

Since its initial launch in 2020, OCI Dedicated Region has evolved from a large-scale form factor to a flexible, compact deployment model. With more than 60 Dedicated Regions and Oracle Alloy regions live or planned worldwide, Oracle continues to push the boundaries of distributed cloud innovation—bringing agility, sovereignty, and scale closer to where customers operate.