Oracle introduces an AI-centric generative development infrastructure for enterprises

Oracle announced generative development (GenDev) for enterprises, a groundbreaking AI-centric application development infrastructure. It provides innovative development technologies that enable developers to rapidly generate sophisticated applications and makes it easy for applications to use AI-powered natural language interfaces and human-centric data. GenDev combines technologies in Oracle Database 23ai, including JSON Relational Duality Views, AI Vector Search, and APEX, to facilitate development using generative AI. With the generation of modular applications, the use of declarative languages, and the automation of the scalability, reliability, consistency, and security necessary for enterprise apps, this innovative development infrastructure accelerates the benefits of AI while helping to mitigate its risks.

In GenDev, data complexity is handled at the data layer, and application data rules, including intent, confidentiality, validation, and integrity are enforced by the data engine. To make this possible, Oracle’s converged data engine, Database 23ai, supports all data types and workloads without sacrificing the transparent data consistency, performance, and availability that enterprises require.

“Just as paved roads had to be built for us to get the full benefit of cars, we have to change the application development infrastructure to get the full benefit of AI app generation. GenDev enables developers to harness AI to swiftly generate modular, evolvable enterprise applications that are understandable and safe. Users can interact with data and applications using natural language and find data based on its semantic content,” said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. “Oracle Database 23ai provides the AI-centric infrastructure needed to dramatically accelerate generative development for enterprise apps.”

Developers now also benefit from Oracle Database 23ai capabilities with Oracle Autonomous Database on 23ai, available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Database@Azure. Autonomous Database further simplifies and accelerates GenDev with these new key features: