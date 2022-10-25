Oracle invites customers and partners to build on its applications platform

To help enterprise developers extend Oracle business applications with a consistent consumer-grade user experience (UX), Oracle is making the design system and platform powering its applications available to customers and partners. Oracle Applications Platform enables organizations to leverage Oracle’s award-winning Redwood UX components, advanced technologies such as search, self-learning recommendations, and conversational experiences as well as telemetry and low-code development tools, to quickly and easily deliver secure apps that complement and seamlessly integrate with Oracle’s complete suite of cloud applications.

“No matter how fast we innovate, some customers will want to add their own features or industry-specific capabilities,” said Jenny Lam, senior vice president of user experience design, Oracle. “With Oracle Applications Platform, we’re giving customers and partners access to the same tools that Oracle’s own development organization uses to enable them to extend and personalize our applications to fit their unique needs. This will enable enterprise developers to quickly and easily create self-improving apps with a consumer-grade user experience that seamlessly integrate with their existing Oracle applications.”

The Oracle Applications Platform provides several easy-to-use tools that meet software accessibility standards including:

Redwood apps. With embedded analytics capabilities, customers and partners can easily add data visualizations to their applications and make data insights more accessible to end users.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite provides everything an organization needs to optimize processes, make faster and better decisions, and outpace change. With applications for finance, supply chain, HR, and customer experience, Oracle provides the most complete suite of enterprise applications on a single integrated cloud platform. Oracle’s self-updating platform gives customers access to continuous innovation, as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.

“Implementing SaaS applications is a great business investment, and while cloud-based applications are highly scalable, some businesses, depending on their operations require a higher level of customization. With today’s announcement, our partners and customers can use our Oracle Applications Platform to add their own features or industry-specific capabilities to our Fusion Applications suite. With this announcement, we will be able to bring integration and the Applications Platform will allows customers and partners access to the same tools that our developers use to extend and personalise the applications to meet their unique requirements. Developers will be able to create apps quickly and easily with a consumer-grade user experience that integrate seamlessly with their existing Oracle applications, said Deepa Param Singhal, Vice President, Cloud Applications, Oracle India.

“The ability to use Oracle’s development framework is a significant step forward in unlocking innovation and assisting our local customers in developing custom applications that are flexible, user-friendly, and highly personalised in conformity with their business operations. We are looking forward to some exciting developments and innovations from our India customers with the Applications Platforms”, she added.

“Moving to a SaaS environment is a great opportunity for organizations to standardize business processes. But some organizations might need additional niche capabilities that are unique to their business,” said Kevin Permenter, research director for financial applications at IDC. “With Oracle Applications Platform, organizations will be able to add proprietary capabilities to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications on the same platform and data model, with the same UX. This will ultimately make Oracle’s suite of enterprise applications more flexible, user-friendly and appealing to its customer and partner ecosystem.”

“PwC is excited to be working with Oracle’s new application development platform to drive innovation and to create an enhanced user experience for our clients,” said Kevin Sullivan, PwC’s Oracle Practice Leader. “Our success in driving digital transformation with Oracle Cloud has allowed our clients to benefit from a breadth of digital capabilities, and the new development platform helps provide a new way to create differentiated solutions and business value. It’s a significant leap forward to be able to use the same development framework as Oracle development to enable clients to create custom applications which integrate with Fusion Applications