Oracle launches AI data platform to accelerate enterprise innovation in the AI era

At Oracle AI World, Oracle announced the general availability of the Oracle AI Data Platform, a unified foundation that connects enterprise data with leading generative AI models. The new platform simplifies the AI lifecycle—from data ingestion and enrichment to deployment—enabling organizations to transform raw data into production-ready intelligence.

Built to make data AI-ready, the Oracle AI Data Platform empowers enterprises to create agentic applications that automate workflows and drive decisions autonomously. It combines Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and OCI Generative AI service, along with NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure for high-performance workloads. This integration allows enterprises to select the latest GPUs and libraries to support demanding inferencing and training needs while maintaining security and scalability.

“Oracle AI Data Platform enables customers to get their data ready for AI and then leverage AI to transform every business process,” said T.K. Anand, Executive Vice President, Oracle. “By unifying data and simplifying the AI lifecycle, it offers the most comprehensive foundation for enterprises seeking to harness AI with confidence, security, and agility.”

The platform’s Zero-ETL and Zero Copy capabilities let organizations connect seamlessly to data from finance, HR, supply chain, marketing, and other systems. Supporting multicloud and hybrid orchestration, it processes and analyzes data across any environment—cloud, on-premises, or edge.

A unified data lakehouse built on open formats such as Delta Lake and Apache Iceberg eliminates duplication and ensures interoperability. A built-in AI Data Catalog offers a single view and governance across all data and AI assets, supporting open standards like Agent2Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable multi-agent collaboration.

The platform’s Agent Hub simplifies how users interact with AI. It interprets requests, routes them to the right agents, and presents recommendations—allowing users to act directly within their workflows. Together, these capabilities help enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence, accelerate collaboration across data and AI teams, and automate complex business processes securely at scale.

The Oracle AI Data Platform will be pre-integrated across major Oracle application suites, including Fusion Applications, NetSuite, and industry-specific offerings in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. Users of Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence can immediately access curated, AI-ready data within the platform to jump-start adoption and ROI.

Global system integrators including Accenture, Cognizant, KPMG, and PwC have pledged over $1.5 billion in collective investments to advance Oracle’s AI ecosystem. This includes training 8,000 practitioners and developing 100+ industry-specific AI use cases.

“With Oracle AI Data Platform, we can help clients unlock the full value of Oracle’s AI and data capabilities from day one,” said Lan Guan, Chief AI and Data Officer, Accenture.

Naveen Sharma, Senior Vice President, Cognizant, called the platform “a strategic component in shaping the future of enterprise AI.”

Todd Randolph, Advisory Partner at KPMG, added that it enables “trusted, data-driven AI solutions that drive smarter decisions and operational efficiency.”

Kevin Sullivan, Global Oracle Alliance Lead at PwC, said the platform “brings together the building blocks for secure, governed, and trusted AI in a single platform—helping clients innovate faster in hybrid environments.”

By unifying enterprise data with advanced AI infrastructure, Oracle delivers a secure, scalable, and future-ready platform for the agentic AI era. For organizations seeking to operationalize generative AI responsibly, the Oracle AI Data Platform represents a major step toward intelligent, automated, and data-driven enterprises.