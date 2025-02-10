Oracle reaffirms partner strategy and collaborative opportunities at CloudWorld Tour Mumbai

At an exclusive partner briefing in Mumbai on the sidelines of Oracle CloudWorld Tour Mumbai, Oracle shared an update on its partner strategy, reaffirming its dedication to driving innovation and business growth for customers and partners. Oracle was joined by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members: Accenture and Deloitte. Lalit Malik, group vice president, Alliances & Channels, Oracle Asia Pacific was joined by Yatin Patil partner & head, Enterprise Technology & Performance, Deloitte India and Ankur Aggarwal MD & lead – Growth & Strategic Client Relationships, Accenture in India where they discussed the current market dynamics and collaborative opportunities together.

Oracle’s best-in-class technologies and applications are powering next generation solutions for customers around the world. By fostering strong collaborations, Oracle and its partners are co-creating innovative, end-to-end solutions that deliver customer success and empower businesses. As businesses navigate transformative opportunities, selecting the right partner is critical for making informed and strategic choices.

The discussion highlighted Oracle PartnerNetwork strategy which offers a flexible framework for partners to engage with Oracle based on their business goals. This approach empowers partners to align their expertise with Oracle’s innovative technologies, nurture deeper collaboration and support customer success. For partners, this could mean either hosting applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or integrating with Oracle applications, or providing consulting, implementation or ongoing managed services. To build customer trust and relevance, Oracle provides opportunities for partners to attain Oracle Expertise by meeting a series of key qualifiers, including accredited and certified professionals, customer successes, and demonstrating commitment to Oracle, amongst others.

The Oracle PartnerNetwork Program tracks include:

Oracle PartnerNetwork is designed to align with partner business models. These could be:

Cloud Build Track: for independent software vendors and other partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud

Cloud Sell Track: for partners who resell Oracle Cloud as customers look for partner value

Cloud Service Track: for partners who implement, deploy, and/or manage Oracle Cloud

License & Hardware Track: for partners who build, service or sell with Oracle software licenses or hardware products.

Industry Healthcare Track: for partners who provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies.

Additional benefits to partners:

Distributed Cloud: Oracle provides customers more flexibility to access and deploy cloud capabilities including specific countries, data centres, dedicated or sovereign models, and multicloud environments. This provides flexibility to more companies and business problems. They get access to OCI Dedicated Region, Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, EU Sovereign Cloud, Oracle Alloy, Oracle VMware Cloud Solution, and Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure. Additionally, multicloud options like Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, HeatWave MySQL on AWS and Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud.

Multicloud: Reliance on a single cloud infrastructure provider is neither wise nor practical. Oracle is committed to helping its customers easily run their workloads across cloud environments. In 2023, Oracle launched Oracle Database@Azure to make multicloud simpler and more advantageous for customers. In 2024, it introduced Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud and Oracle Database@Google Cloud to allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds. In addition, HeatWave MySQL is available on AWS and Microsoft Azure to bring the benefits of HeatWave to more customers.

Oracle JAPAC partner eco-system facts & figures

With Oracle Cloud, partners have unparalleled access to Oracle’s install base enterprise customers, compared to any other hyper-scaler in the industry. Of the 430,000+ customers globally, 40,000 of them reside in APAC.

India’s partner focus