Oracle’s outlook for the cloud market in 2023   

Srikanth Doranadula, Group Vice President, Technology and Systems, Oracle India

“If the last few years have taught us anything, it is that tech innovations can prove to be supremely transformational and can lay groundwork for organisations to ensure resilience. This is especially true for cloud and related technologies including AI/ML, Blockchain, RPA amongst others which proved themselves to be imperative for the primary business objective which is continuity.

As these technologies soared in 2022, they have also paved way for a tech-first 2023 where the most critical sectors including BFSI, public sector, telecom, healthcare, retail amongst others will ideally deepen their cloud acceptance and widen their horizons for cloud strategies.

He added “In my various conversations with leaders and decision makers across primary sectors, I found that businesses are more open than ever to embrace cloud and move towards their digitization journey. I foresee a massive uptake in the hybrid cloud and multicloud acceptance as businesses aim to become cloud smart and gain the maximum out of their investments. Clearly, the future of cloud demands a new approach, the business landscape also in the country is likely to be much more innovative to build the future.”