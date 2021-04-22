ORAI raises INR 3.6 cr from Inflection Point Ventures

Read Article

Enterprise conversational AI platform, ORAI has raised INR 3.6 cr in a pre-series from Inflection Point Ventures, marking ORAI as its 13th deal in 2021.

The funds raised would be used for international expansion and collaborations, sales and marketing along with product development and enhancements.

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures commented, “For brands and enterprises, being a leader in one format is simply not going to work in today’s connected world which believes in omni channel approach. New age brands are aiming to capture their customers at various touch points right from their own websites to even social media.”

“Conversation AI and chatbot support is now a necessity. Many globally leading brands are already on this path. ORAI’s tech platform is robust and covers top public platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Google helping their customers build 1:1 relationship with their end users. Not only this, they enable businesses to improve their response time to real time, generate leads faster and save on marketing costs. The experience of the founders in AI and NLP and their vision to grow ORAI beyond India attracted us to invest in the company,” added Bansal.

